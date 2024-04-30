Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are two of the most influential figures in the entire history of the New England Patriots. Many fans have been focused on the future of the franchise lately after hiring head coach Jerod Mayo and making some crucial picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the past will have the spotlight again this weekend.
According to NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, Bill Belichick will appear on Netflix's “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special. The special is one of Netflix's live events and will air on May 5th at 8PM EST.
The event will be a one-of-a-kind production featuring plenty of familiar faces to NFL fans. A number of former NFL stars will participate in the roast, mostly former teammates and those who were in the orbit of Brady throughout his NFL career. There will be appearances by former Patriot teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, longtime Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe, and Vikings legend Randy Moss. Kevin Hart will be the host and longtime roastmaster Jeff Ross will also participate.
Belichick and Brady obviously know each other well because of their time with the Patriots. Together, the pair went on a 20-year campaign of success where they were unquestionably the top team in the NFL. The Patriots dynasty under Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships, and 17 AFC East division titles.
If there is anyone who has the ammo needed to properly roast Brady, it's Bill Belichick.
Brady, Belichick much more active in the media since parting with Patriots
Both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been much more active with the media since the end of the Patriots dynasty. Belichick in particular has come out of his shell, a coach who was known for his extremely curt answers during press conferences.
According to Andrew Marchand, Belichick has a laundry list of projects and appearances that will make the former coach millions of dollars. He is anticipated to have a recurring role with the Manning brothers on ESPN's “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”. Belichick is also working on a book, a potential inside football show, and possibly a podcast.
Most recently, Belichick participated in “The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular”, a live stream of the 2024 NFL Draft that featured analysis of the draft among other types of segments.
Tom Brady has been making waves of his own in the media landscape. Brady is set to broadcast for FOX this upcoming season on the first year of a massive 10-year, $375 million contract. He will immediately become FOX's lead color commentator with the idea that he will instantly succeed and that he will draw more eyeballs to the network.
Brady has also been in negotiations with the league to gain a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. The process is still ongoing but it is still expected to be approved by NFL owners.
You can count on seeing plenty of both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the years to come.