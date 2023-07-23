Neither the New York Jets nor offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has had much to get excited about on offense the last year. So you could just imagine the hysteria that ensued when Aaron Rodgers impressed everyone at training camp when he threw an impressive pass to wide receiver Corey Davis.

Whatever you're thinking is probably inaccurate, as the team's new offensive coordinator jumped off the ground to bump Davis in celebration of the highlight play. There will be cynics who say “typical Jets getting over-hyped.” Though, think about how long it has been since there was that kind of enthusiasm emanating from this franchise.

love Coach Hackett's energy pic.twitter.com/3A0GuAukAu — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2023

Obviously, Rodgers is a big reason for the dramatic change in vibes, given the Super Bowl and MVP credibility he brings with him to the locker room and football field. One cannot underestimate, though, the impact Hackett can have on this revamped offense. Unlike his QB and close friend, the OC is not going to be lauded for his resume. A tumultuous one-year tenure as Denver Broncos head coach unfortunately overshadows the success he had with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers.

That skepticism should wear off as we get deeper into training camp, however. The Broncos were a special kind of disaster that should not be duplicated again, even on one of the most snake-bitten organizations in NFL history. All of that bad mojo could soon start to dissipate from the atmosphere above the Meadowlands.

Raucous enthusiasm could be a regular occurrence this year. With displays like that, Nathaniel Hackett should be a favorite among players and Hard Knocks viewers.