The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are tied at two games apiece in their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup.
While the Clippers have experience with Paul George and James Harden (and Kawhi Leonard when healthy), the Mavericks feature one of the best players in the world in Luka Doncic.
On the latest edition of George's ‘Podcast P' Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George and teammate Terance Mann talk about the difficulty in trying to guard Doncic.
Says Mann, “Shit, it ain't easy. I'll tell you that. I think it is more mental than anything with me because he's going to make the tough shots. He's going to take the tough shots and you see them go in, you think you playing good defense, you see them go in. It's just tough. The pump fake he going to get you a couple times in the series. He got P [Paul George] a couple times. I don’t know why he got P, after I told him to stay down on the move but he still jump. But yea, I think mentally it’s just taxing, but a lot of film is helping me out and the coaches for sure”
Clippers forward George then chimed in.
“I think it’s great with so many defensive guys on the team it’s fun to have and take our own notes. It's like we all have and take our own notes at the end of the quarter, at the end of the game, and share with each other what we've collected of how to guard guys. So I think that is a benefit that we have and a luxury that we have with so many good defenders on our team is that we can, [say] ‘hey, when he does this look for that, when he has the ball on this side, he's looking to do more of this.’ So it is a cool thing. We did this after game three.”
Clippers looking to advance despite Kawhi's questionable availability
On Sunday afternoon, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank addressed members of the media in Dallas, where he announced that Kawhi Leonard would be out for Game 4 against the Mavericks due to the continuing inflammation in right surgically repaired right knee.
“He's extremely disappointed and frustrated that he's not playing today,” Lawrence Frank said of the Clippers' star. “He wants to play, but it was obvious in Game 3 that his mobility was severely restricted. So organizationally, we just made a decision that he's out. When's he coming back? Can't tell you a timeline. I wish I had a crystal ball. Until he can show that he can make all the movements that he needs to make, that when he'll come back. That will be the time frame.”
While the Clippers await Leonard's possible return, they're tied up with the Mavericks at two games each headed into Tuesday's Game 5 matchup.
Meanwhile, Dallas is dealing with injuries of their own.
Doncic has a sprained knee and is probable for Game 5. He was questionable ahead of Game 4 but ultimately ended up playing. Tim Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, suffered a setback during the Dallas Mavericks scrimmage on Tuesday. Kidd said he was questionable for Game 5 with an ankle injury, though he's ruled out in the latest injury report.