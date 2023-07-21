It is almost time for the 2023 NFL season to kick off in earnest as all 32 teams will be in full NFL training camp by July 26. That means it is now time to talk about the upcoming campaign, and where else can we start but at the quarterback position? This season will be make or break for several signal-callers around the league, but for these five NFL quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, there will be more pressure on them than on anyone else in the league.

Most NFL quarterbacks sink or swim by their second season in the league. There are a few exceptions (Josh Allen, Troy Aikman), but for the most part, we have a pretty good idea of who QBs are by Year 3.

However, we may have to make an exception if a young signal-callers coach hires two failed former head coaches — one a defensive coordinator and one a special teams coordinator — to run the offense in Year 2. Yes, this is a very specific exception, but it applies to Mac Jones, who struggled mightily (and predictably) last season with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as his “offensive coordinators.”

That said, the rumors are that Bill Belichick actually prefers backup Bailey Zappe to Jones. Zappe is a fourth-round pick, though, and Jones was No. 15 overall, made the Pro Bowl in his first season, and is (allegedly) preferred by owner Robert Kraft.

For those reasons, Mac Jones will get his chance to be the Pats’ QB1 this season but don’t be surprised if Belichick has a quick hook and Zappe become the guy if Jones struggles.

4. Jordan Love

When the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers to replace Brett Favre and traded their Hall of Fame QB to the New York Jets, Rodgers stepped up right away. He showed he belonged right away, throwing for over 4,000 yards in his first year as a starter, and made the Pro Bowl and the playoffs in his second starting season.

Love is the reason that the Packers torpedoed the end of Rodgers’ career, and now that he’s getting a starting shot, he needs to make the most of it. If he doesn’t it’s not only him who will be out it could be the Packers front office, starting with Brian Gutekunst as well.

On paper, Love has an excellent defense, a solid offensive line, and good weapons around him. If he can’t get it done during the 2023 NFL season, the one-year extension he signed this offseason makes it relatively easy for the Packers to move on from him quickly.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jerry Jones is now 80 years old, and if he’s going to win another Super Bowl title, he has to do it soon. That could mean moving on from Dak Prescott if he doesn’t lead the team at least to a deep playoff run.

Heading into NFL training camp, the Cowboys are in danger of falling to the third-best team in their own division. The Philadelphia Eagles will be better this season, and the New York Giants could be.

And whether you want to blame it on the coach or the QB, the fact is that while Prescott is 61-36 in the regular season, he’s just 2-4 in the playoffs, and that’s not good enough. This is the second-to-last season on Prescott’s current deal, so if he doesn’t have a good showing, getting another deal with the Cowboys may be off the table.

2. Aaron Rodgers

As much pressure as Jordan Love is under, Aaron Rodgers is under more. The Jets gave up a lot to get him and still owe him a ton of money. They also went all-in, salary cap-wise to win this season, so everyone knows the deal.

The Aaron Rodgers’ football legacy is secure, no matter what he does on the field this season. But combine a prickly QB, the New York media, and win-starved Jets fans, and that could be a recipe for a disaster that will stick with Rodgers for a while.

All NFL QBs have pressure, but Eastern Wisconsin and New York City are two different animals. Rodgers is in for more pressure than he’s ever had in his career, and it will be fascinating to see how he handles it.

1. Russell Wilson

If you’re looking for the pound-for-pound (or dollar-for-dollar) pressure champion heading into NFL training camp and the 2023 season, it’s the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson. After forcing a trade to the Broncos, Wilson was a disaster last season, throwing just 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and going 4-12 as the starter.

The team still has at least three years and over $100 million left in guarantees on Wilson’s contract, but new head coach Sean Payton has a reported five years and $90 million on his. If Wilson stinks again, Payton now has the authority that Nathaniel Hackett never did, and he will sit Wilson down if necessary.

And if Russell Wilson gets benched at his age (34), with his contract, he is likely done as an NFL starter.