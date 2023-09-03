NFL contracts are some of the most convoluted in sports. Not all of the money is guaranteed; it doesn't all count against the salary cap, and its incentives and bonuses can get…weird. And unlike the other major American sports, teams have to split the money between 53 guys on the regular season roster, the practice squad, and any injury replacements that come up during the season.

All of that is to say that there are a lot of pieces of the salary cap pie that need to be divided up in the NFL. And the quarterback is often the most significant slice of them all.

Given that it's the most critical position in sports, it's often an NFL team‘s highest-paid player. And these guys are no exception. Here are the ten (technically eleven) highest-paid NFL quarterbacks by average annual value (AAV) in 2023.

9. Tie – Matthew Stafford – $40 million

Coming in first in a three-way tie for ninth is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Maybe the real reason he's having trouble connecting with his young teammates is that he makes so much more money than them.

Regardless, the former Detroit Lions star certainly validated the Rams going all in on a Super Bowl when they acquired him in 2021. He led them to a Super Bowl victory 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals in his first year with the Rams. The Rams rewarded him with a four-year $160 million contract extension ahead of the 2022 season.

Although last year was full of injuries and frustrations for Stafford and the Rams, they hope to retool and reload ahead of this year.

9. Tie – Daniel Jones – $40 million

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones is the second part of the three-way tie at $40 million AAV. The fifth-year pro signed a four-year $160 million extension this offseason. He showed improvement in everything the Giants were looking for in 2022, mainly cutting down on the turnovers, and led them to a 9-6-1 record as a starter last year.

The Giants made it past the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before getting curb-stomped by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. While the Giants remain a step behind the Eagles in the NFC East, they seem to have found a QB for the future in Jones. As long as his progress remains positive in 2023, that is.

9. Tie – Dak Prescott – $40 million

Our last member of the three-way tie at $40 million is Daniel Jones' fellow NFC East quarterback, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott burst onto the scene, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. Since then, he has been the heir apparent Tony Romo in Dallas, with mixed results. The past few years have been up and down for the Cowboys, with injuries, dips in performance, and struggles to meet the always-high expectations in Dallas.

Prescott's four-year $160 million deal he signed in 2021 gives the Cowboys an out this offseason if things don't get any better. That makes 2023 a mini-contract year for Prescott, with the crossroads awaiting him come the offseason.

8. Josh Allen – $43 million

Josh Allen showed mixed results in his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills, solid improvement in year two, and ascended to a new level in year three. And in return for his ascension to league superstar, the Buffalo Bills locked him down to a six-year $258 million deal. Since the 2020 season, Allen has led the Bills to a 37-12 regular season record. The Bills have filled the void the Tom Brady-led Patriots left behind in the division.

The AFC East will be brutal this year, though, with a Miami Dolphins team on the rise, Aaron Rodgers heading to the New York Jets, and Bill Belichick willing the Patriots into some form of contention. But as long as Allen is on the Buffalo Bills, it doesn't matter what outside noise is around the team. They'll be the favorites in the division.

7. Patrick Mahomes – $45 million

Kansas City could pay Patrick Mahomes their entire cap, and you'd be hard-pressed to say it was a bad piece of business. As it stands right now, they signed him to a 10-year extension that is worth as much as $504 million.

Mahomes has been everything that the Chiefs hoped for and more when drafting him, and he is the only player who has a prayer at reaching Tom Brady's GOAT status in the NFL. Three Super Bowl appearances and two titles in the last four years, and there are no signs of slowing down in Kansas City.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Any team he's on for the next decade-plus will be division favorites, if not conference or Super Bowl favorites. Mahomes is the present and the future. It's a testament to the business done on this contract that he's not higher on this list than seventh.

6. Deshaun Watson – $46.1 million

Deshaun Watson is by far the most controversial figure on this list. The Cleveland Browns forked over $230 million in guaranteed money for Watson to get a new start after leaving the Texans behind. Not to mention the laundry list of sexual assault and legal problems he left behind. The new Browns captain did not play up to his contract in his six games last season, leading the Browns to a 3-3 record with seven TDs and five INTs.

The Browns have attached themselves to Watson and whether or not he can find the level of play he showcased in Houston. If it doesn't go well this year for Cleveland, when will it? This has to be the year things come together. Otherwise, the Browns will be stuck with an otherworldly amount of money committed to this contract and not enough to retool and build around it.

5. Kyler Murray – $46.1 million

Kyler Murray's contract with the Arizona Cardinals has been one of the most discussed in the league. Not because it carried an impressive five-year, $230.5 million price tag in its extension. Instead, because the former number-one pick had a film study clause that, while now gone from the deal, raised some eyebrows and concerns regarding the 26-year-old's work ethic.

Besides the COD memes, there's been even more concern for the Cardinals since Murray's ACL tear last December. Murray will start the 2023 season on the PUP list, meaning that the earliest he will be eligible to return is Week 5. The 2019 ORoY absolutely has the potential to become a superstar in the NFL. The only questions are his health and whether or not he can put it all together.

4. Russell Wilson – $48.5 million

Year one of the Russell Wilson experiment in Denver was a failure. The Denver Broncos made waves last year when they traded for Wilson and signed him to a five-year $245 million extension. The ensuing 5-12 season was not what anyone was hoping for, and it cost the jobs of the Nathaniel Hackett coaching administration. Now, with Sean Peyton at the helm, expectations are high again. And no war of words in the offseason will change the goals or ease the pressure. In fact, it may just increase it.

But Wilson has been a star in the NFL for a long time, and he should still have a lot in the tank for the Broncos. However, if he doesn't, that trade may end up on a list the Broncos desperately want to avoid being on.

3. Jalen Hurts – $51 million

Jalen Hurts has bet on himself every time and won every time. He led Alabama to the brink of a national title in 2017-18 before getting benched at halftime, allowing Tua Tagovailoa to take over and lead the Crimson Tide to the title. Then he transferred to Oklahoma and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2019.

After being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, he worked his way to the starting spot and broke out last year in 2022. He led the Eagles to a 14-3 record and an NFC title. He finished second in MVP voting and earned himself a record-setting five-year $255 million extension. Hurts looks set to become the guy in the NFC for the next decade.

He's becoming the true dual-threat QB scouts always hoped he could be, throwing for over 3700 yards and rushing for over 750. He is an incredible leader who has his eyes set squarely on getting the Eagles back to the Super Bowl this year.

2. Lamar Jackson – $52 million

Lamar Jackson was electric his first two years starting for the Baltimore Ravens, winning the 2019 MVP. Since then, he also has been amazing, but injuries, among other things (Greg Roman, if you ask Ravens fans), have held him back. But hopefully, those concerns are all gone, and the five-year $260 million extension he inked with Baltimore this offseason indicates they think any obstacles are gone, too. Jackson has been subjected to an incredible amount of scrutiny since entering the league.

People said his running wouldn't translate at the NFL level. They said his passing wouldn't translate. Teams even tried to convince him to switch to wide receiver. But like Hurts, Jackson bet on himself and won big. The only question remaining is how far he can take the Ravens.

1. Justin Herbert – $52.5 million

Justin Herbert set the new standard this offseason with an incredible five-year $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert burst onto the scene, winning ORoY in 2020. Gaudy numbers have marked his first three seasons in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Chargers haven't been able to turn Herbert's success into playoff results. They've made the playoffs just once in Herbert's tenure. And surely some fans wish they hadn't after Herbert and Co. blew a 27-7 halftime lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert is the truth, but will the coaching and talent around him rise to the occasion? The success of Herbert's record-breaking deal will hinge on that question most of all.