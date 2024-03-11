Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly in agreement on a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Mike McCartney.
The deal for Cousins is four years and $180 million, including a $50 million signing bonus, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. $100 million of the deal is guaranteed, with $90 million in 2024 and another $10 million in 2026.
It has been rumored in the last week or so that Kirk Cousins was deciding between a return to the Minnesota Vikings, or signing with the Falcons. Now we know that he has decided to make the chance and go to the Falcons, despite talking with the Vikings about a return up until before the legal tampering period opened.
The Falcons have landed their quarterback, and are looking to compete with Cousins under center utilizing weapons like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. The Vikings will have to move in a new direction under center.
For the Falcons, they get a proven commodity at the quarterback position after struggling to get good play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke last season. It will be interesting to see if Atlanta can make better use of Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson with Cousins under center now.
The Vikings will likely have to make some sort of signing, even if it is just a stop-gap quarterback. The team firmly should be in play to draft a rookie in the upcoming NFL Draft as well. It will be interesting to monitor their activity in the coming days and weeks after the departure of Cousins.