The San Francisco 49ers are one of the teams in legitimate Super Bowl contention despite the massive uncertainty around their quarterbacks. It's a testament to how stacked their roster is and how good of a coach Kyle Shanahan is. Eventually, they’re going to have to make a firm decision between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

Purdy is fighting with Lance and Darnold to be the 49ers' starter this season after having the role to end the season. He did what he needed to do in order to get the team to the conference championship game but then suffered an elbow injury that has slowed him down this summer.

A lot of football fans pointed out how Purdy only thrived in the 49ers' elite structure. He was not great when he scrambled and often missed out on easy plays. While that is expected from a rookie — one taken with the very last pick in the draft, no less — it was a clear limitation.

In the eyes of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy's decision-making is very good, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. He said that the young quarterback is “the real deal” and that he expects him to improve.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“It's when to break and when not to,” Shanahan said, via ESPN. “And I think Brock does as good of a job at that as anyone. But as more of the year went, a couple times later in the playoffs, just missed a couple, leaving the pocket too early … Then he has to throw it away. But he also kept us on the field a ton leaving it when nothing was there. So there's a fine line with that and stuff that you talk about all the time. But sometimes you got to take the good with the bad.”

Purdy has had some struggles in joint practices this offseason, though he said only recently that he has started to almost feel back to normal. Shanahan said that it's not a concern anymore but it stands to reason that the young QB needs to get some more reps under his belt.

Although Purdy still has ways to go before establishing himself as a legitimate QB1, his fellow San Fran QBs have experienced their own fair share of disappointing play at times. San Francisco will have a tough choice to make but the success that the team had under Purdy last season should help his case.