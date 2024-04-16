The Cleveland Browns are a franchise trending in the “up” direction after an 11-6 season that saw them go toe-to-toe with the big boys of the AFC.
Coach Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, and did it without the services of star QB Deshaun Watson for 11 of the team's games. Recently, the Browns received word that two noteworthy former players will be returning to the team in order to retire as Browns. The Browns also made a trade with the Tennessee Titans that has fans talking.
On Tuesday, journalist Zac Jackson revealed the latest update on Watson heading into the 2024 season that will have Cleveland fans feeling fired up.
Watson's ‘Full Speed' Boast
Watson is reportedly ‘throwing full speed' and is preparing to return in OTAs sometime later this spring.
Watson said he's "throwing full speed," no limitations with motion or velocity. Said some days he's making 40 throws, some 60, and following doctors' lead. Said "the plan" is to participate in OTAs (late May/early June) on some level but the focus is on training camp.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 16, 2024
Last year Watson was second on the Browns in passing yards. He threw for over 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions. He finished behind fill-in QB Joe Flacco, who had over 1,600 yards on the season and led Stefanski's Browns to the NFL Playoffs in Watson's stead. With Flacco now in Indianapolis, the Browns will rely on a trio of Watson, offseason addition Jameis Winston, and Tyler Huntley.
Browns' 2024 Draft and Roster Outlook
The Browns don't pick until the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 26 in Detroit. Cleveland currently holds the number 54 pick and 85th pick, and then does not pick again until the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.
With Winston in the fold, its unlikely that Kevin Stefanski's team will take another quarterback unless a can't miss developmental prospect falls into their laps at some point. The 2024 Browns are expected to be led by injury returnees like Watson and Nick Chubb, as well as superstars like Myles Garrett on defense with the steady hand of Stefanski at head coach.
Nick Chubb played in just two games last season one year removed from a 1,500 plus yard season. Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year for Stefanski's team, which is also expected to return playmakers like Denzel Ward.
Ward has reportedly urged Cleveland coaches to keep the team's secondary together as part of one of the better defenses in the National Football League.
#Browns Denzel Ward said he's been openly urging the organization to keep the CB room together. Wants to keep Greg Newsome II and MJ Emerson together and said he thinks Andrew Berry and the front office see the importance of that.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 16, 2024