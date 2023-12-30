Loyalty is a trait that fans laud in athletes. However, loyalty has cost some NBA players the chance to hold the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Loyalty is one of the most respectable traits for any NBA player, especially in the modern times when NBA superstars are commonly teaming up to form super teams to win the coveted NBA title. However, some fans can argue that players who've won it all with a single franchise holds more weight compared to their ring-chasing counterparts.

This is a great reason guys like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo earn a lot of respect for winning a championship with the very franchise that took a chance on them. But while these players achieved a remarkable feat, loyalty is, more often than not, not rewarded with an NBA championship.

Throughout the years, there have been loyal NBA players who failed to capture a championship in their entire career. This is ultimately a strong reason why even a loyal superstar like Damian Lillard, who spent 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, decided to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Let's take a look at the 10 most loyal NBA players that never won a championship.

10. Daniel Gibson

Daniel Gibson was one of the key players during LeBron James' first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played his entire NBA career with the Cavaliers, tallying 397 games across seven seasons. Unfortunately, Gibson never won a single NBA title with the franchise.

However, he did come close during his rookie season. In the 2007 Playoffs, Gibson made his mark by exploding for 31 points in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Spurs swept the Cavs that year.

9. Calvin Murphy

After starring for Niagara University, Calvin Murphy was selected in the second round with the 18th overall pick by the San Diego Rockets in the 1970 NBA Draft. For the rest of his NBA career, Murphy stayed in a Rockets uniform.

He was an All-Rookie First Team player and made the All-Star Game in 1979. However, Murphy did come close to a championship in 1982 when the Rockets appeared in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, a dominant Boston Celtics squad finished off the Rockets in six games.

8. Byron Beck

Since the ABA days, Byron Beck suited up for the Denver squad all the way to the time when the ABA and the NBA decided to merge. He played a combined 747 games in a Denver uniform, which played a big role in getting his jersey retired by the franchise.

It's worth noting that he did average a respectable 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per outing in his basketball career. Unfortunately, since joining the NBA, the Nuggets would never win an NBA championship until 2023, thanks in huge part to Nikola Jokic.

7. Jeff Foster

While Udonis Haslem got a lot of respect for leaving it all out on the floor for the Miami Heat for his entire NBA career, in Indiana, the Pacers have Jeff Foster. Foster suited up for the Pacers in his 13-year NBA career.

Like Haslem, Foster didn't win the fans' hearts with his scoring. Instead, he used his hustle and defense, which many believe to be the standard of Indiana Pacers basketball.

However, what separates Foster from Haslem is that the latter was able to win some rings in Miami. Unfortunately for Foster, the Pacers had to run into a Lakers team led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in Foster's rookie season.

6. Nick Collison

Speaking of a long-tenured player like Haslem, the Oklahoma City Thunder have Nick Collison. Collison played for the franchise even when the franchise was still the Seattle Supersonics. He saw action in 910 games, tallying 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Lauded for his hustle on the court and leadership in the locker room, it wasn't surprising that Collison's jersey was also retired by the franchise. In fact, he has been through plenty of the team's highs and lows, including the team's NBA Finals appearance in 2012 that saw LeBron James and the Miami Heat win their first NBA championship together.

5. Arvydas Sabonis

November 14, 1997: Portland's Arvydas Sabonis forces the first of four overtimes against Phoenix. Suns 140, Trail Blazers 139 (4OT). pic.twitter.com/77pNAwdZT5 — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) November 14, 2023

Considered to be one of the best players coming from Europe, Arvydas Sabonis showed us a glimpse of a modern-day center back in the early 2000s. The Lithuanian center showcased his wares in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers in 470 games across seven seasons after spending most of his peak years in Europe. Had Sabonis arrived in the NBA earlier, maybe the international center would've won at least one trophy in the NBA to put alongside the hardware he won in Europe.

4. Yao Ming

A 7’6 310 pound person just shouldn’t be able to do this. Yao Ming was one of a kind. Injuries suck. pic.twitter.com/7tWTLdHwZ7 https://t.co/8ZKOv7Iki2 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) July 20, 2023

Speaking of international players, there's no question that Yao Ming is the best basketball player to ever come out of Asia. Not a lot of players around the world could stop the 7-foot-6 center down low.

Yao played eight seasons for the Houston Rockets, all of which saw him make the All-Star team. Although he managed to carve out a Hall of Fame-worthy career, injuries were to blame for his short-lived playing career.

It's safe to say that Reggie Miller was one of the best shooters in the NBA. At one point, the five-time All-Star was the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, all of which were made in an Indiana Pacers uniform.

But despite the accolades, an NBA championship never came for Miller, who played a franchise leading 1,389 games for Indiana. The closest Miller ever came was in 2000. Unfortunately, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant proved to be too much as the Lakers defeated the Pacers in six games.

After hanging up his sneakers, Miller had a chance to join the Boston Celtics. However, the Pacers legend insisted on staying retired.

2. John Stockton

Regarded as one of the best playmakers of the game, John Stockton leads the NBA in all-time assists and steals. In fact, he registered all of those numbers in a Utah Jazz uniform. But despite holding the records, an NBA title proved to be forever elusive for the 10-time All-Star thanks to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, who denied them in consecutive years.

1. Elgin Baylor

Being loyal to one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history somehow isn't enough to even win a single NBA title, at least for Elgin Baylor. Baylor was stellar individually. He made 11 All-Star Game appearances and 10 All-NBA First team selections.

But in an era when Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics were in a class of their own, Baylor and the Lakers just couldn't snag a single title during this time despite Baylor's heroics in the Finals. The Lakers did win the title in Baylor's final season, but he retired just nine games into the season.