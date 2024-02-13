It's one thing to become an NBA All-Star in the prime of your career. Only legendary players reach All-Star status in their late 30s.

The NBA All-Star Game has featured legends throughout the years. In fact, making the All-Star Game is a firm validation that a particular player has reached an elite level in the league.

While most players in the league make the All-Star team in their primes, only a handful continue to be in the festivities in the latter part of their careers. With Father Time often slowing down players, it isn't surprising why most older NBA stars no longer make an appearance.

However, in the All-Star Game history books, there have been a handful of stars who've given Father Time a workout. For this piece, let's take a look at the 10 oldest NBA All-Stars.

Age: 37 years and 175 days old

It was only around eight years ago when the late Kobe Bryant made his last All-Star Game. It was also the same year that the Black Mamba decided to hang up his sneakers to put an end to his legendary basketball career.

At 37 years and 175 days old, Bryant also made his 18th All-Star Game appearance. He registered 10 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in his final All-Star Game.

9. Karl Malone

Age: 37 years and 202 days old

(2001) Happy birthday to Karl Malone! • 2X NBA MVP

• 14X NBA All-Star

• 11X First Team All-NBA

• 36,928 points [2nd all-time]

• 14,968 rebounds [7th all-time] pic.twitter.com/h6XB9jj2Q8 — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 24, 2018

Considered to be one of the top power forwards of all time, Karl Malone became one of the oldest All-Star players in 2001. Although he was scoreless in his final All-Star Game, Malone possesses all the accolades of a Basketball Hall of Famer. At this point, the two-time All-Star Game MVP had no longer anything to prove in the annual festivities.

8. John Havlicek

Age: 37 years and 303 days old

John Havlicek garnered a total of 13 All-Star Game appearances to his name, with the last one being in 1978. In that All-Star Game, Havlicek tallied 10 points in just 22 minutes of action. With Havlicek, the East beat the West, 133-125.

7. John Stockton

Age: 37 years and 324 days old

There's no question that John Stockton was a decorated point guard for the Utah Jazz. In fact, to this day, he continues to be the all-time leader in assists and steals. With a long and storied NBA career, it wasn't surprising that Stockton also made this list as one of the oldest to appear in the All-Star Game.

Despite his age, Stockton was still efficient at the 2000 All-Star Game. He produced 10 points and two assists in just 11 minutes of action.

6. Steve Nash

Age: 38 years and 19 days old

Another elite point guard that made this list is Steve Nash. Known for his high IQ and elite playmaking, Nash was the face of the Phoenix Suns squad that made deep playoff pushes to go along with two MVPs. While he was scoreless at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game, Nash had nothing left to prove with already several accolades to his name.

5. Tim Duncan

Age: 38 years and 296 days old

Tim Duncan is a beloved name for the San Antonio Spurs community. He led the team to five NBA championships across different decades.

In the 2015 All-Star Game, Duncan made history as one of the five oldest players to earn an All-Star selection. Although he only scored two points, Duncan still made his presence felt by grabbing nine rebounds in the Western All-Stars' victory over the East, 163-158.

4. LeBron James

Age: 39 years and 50 days old

Many would argue that LeBron James is the GOAT of basketball thanks to his stacked list of accolades. From broken records to several championships, James has made his mark as well in the All-Star Game history books with the most selections at 20 and as the all-time leading scorer.

While he currently ranks fourth in this list, with likely future appearances, James should be able to climb up higher in this list. In fact, James is the only active player in this list.

Age: 39 years and 357 days old

Michael Jordan's last NBA All-Star Game (2003) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXO03iJhvD — Above Th3 Rim (@AboveTh3Rim) May 27, 2023

Another player in the GOAT conversation, a lot would argue that there hasn't been a player who could replicate Michael Jordan's greatness. Besides, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peats.

With his final All-Star Game in 2003, Jordan also made sure to exit with a bang. He tallied 20 points and five rebounds.

2. Dirk Nowitzki

Age: 40 years and 243 days old

Dirk Nowitzki checked into his last NBA All-Star game and knocked down back-to-back threes! (2019) pic.twitter.com/bZqh5O55cE — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) February 17, 2023

Dirk Nowitzki is a special name, especially in the Dallas Mavericks history books. The German power forward revolutionized the idea of a stretch big man. Furthermore, he also cemented his legacy by leading the Mavericks to an NBA title in 2011.

At the 2019 All-Star Game, Nowitzki was named as a special roster addition to the All-Star Game to honor his greatness. As a special addition, Nowitzki made sure to make his presence felt for the final time in the All-Star Game by making three big shots from beyond the arc.

Age: 41 days and 302 days old

Michael Jordan & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game at the Astrodome Air Jordan vs LA Gear? #MJMondays pic.twitter.com/tx3V7pq0wa — Phantom Dreamer (@ChrisRichardsPD) July 27, 2015

A lot of basketball fans would agree that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. The NBA's second all-time leading scorer tallied 19 All-Star Game appearances, the second most in league history. He made his final appearance at the 1989 All-Star Game, where he tallied four points and three rebounds.