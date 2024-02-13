Year in and year out, the NBA All-Star Game causes lots of controversy, from the game itself — which some fans feel isn't real basketball — to the players who are actually selected (or not selected) for the game. Regardless, NBA fans tune in because seeing the top stars in the league sharing the hardwood together is always a sight to behold. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
When and where is NBA All-Star Weekend?
The Indiana Pacers will be hosting All-Star Weekend and the 73rd All-Star Game. The game will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Events will run from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18, but the All-Star Game, in particular, will be at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. This is the second time that Indianapolis is hosting the All-Star Game, but the last time was in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome.
How to watch the All-Star Game
Different All-Star events are broadcast on different networks this year. The All-Star Game will be on TNT.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana
TV channel: TNT
All-Star rosters
Western Conference starters
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Western Conference reserves
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Eastern Conference starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (injured)
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Eastern Conference reserves
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks (injured)
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement)
All-Star Game rules/format
The All-Star Game format has undergone plenty of changes in recent years as the league tries to find a way to make the game as entertaining and as competitive as possible. Basketball has deep roots in Indiana, and the game's format will once again be changing, this time to a more traditional format.
The 2024 All-Star Game will return to a 12-minute quarter set up with traditional scoring rules in a battle between the best players from the Western and Eastern Conferences.
Previously, captions would select their rosters, but this year, the rosters return to the traditional conference format. Additionally, the league is no longer using the untimed fourth-quarter setup where teams would try to reach a target final score.
The 73rd All-Star Game will conclude All-Star Weekend. Prior to the game will be other All-Star events, including the Panini Rising Stars game, Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, Kia Skills Contest, Starry 3-point contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-point challenge, and AT&T Slam Dunk contest.
History of the game
The NBA has had an All-Star game in every year since 1951 except in 1999 when the season was shortened because of a lockout. Being selected to the All-Star Game is one of the most prestigious awards in the NBA, and although the game itself has been criticized in recent years for the lack of effort and competitiveness from the players, the game has always been entertaining due to the big-play nature of the superstars that play in it.
Twelve players from each conference are chosen by fans, players, coaches, and media every year, with additional roster spots for injury replacements chosen by the NBA commissioner. The coach whose team leads their conference in the standings is made the coach of that respective conference's All-Star team. However, a coach cannot coach in consecutive seasons.
Overall, the Eastern Conference leads the Western Conference with a record of 37-29. The best player from the game is awarded with the honor now known as the All-Star Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award. Bryant and Bob Pettit were both named MVP of the game four times, which is more than anyone else. Jayson Tatum won the award last year.