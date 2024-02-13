The NBA All-Star Game is stacked with the best players in the NBA. Here is a look at the rosters and details on how to watch the Eastern vs. Western Conference showdown.

Year in and year out, the NBA All-Star Game causes lots of controversy, from the game itself — which some fans feel isn't real basketball — to the players who are actually selected (or not selected) for the game. Regardless, NBA fans tune in because seeing the top stars in the league sharing the hardwood together is always a sight to behold. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

When and where is NBA All-Star Weekend?

The Indiana Pacers will be hosting All-Star Weekend and the 73rd All-Star Game. The game will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Events will run from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18, but the All-Star Game, in particular, will be at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. This is the second time that Indianapolis is hosting the All-Star Game, but the last time was in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome.

How to watch the All-Star Game

Different All-Star events are broadcast on different networks this year. The All-Star Game will be on TNT.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: TNT

All-Star rosters

Western Conference starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Western Conference reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Eastern Conference starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (injured)

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Eastern Conference reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement)

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (injured)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement)

All-Star Game rules/format

The All-Star Game format has undergone plenty of changes in recent years as the league tries to find a way to make the game as entertaining and as competitive as possible. Basketball has deep roots in Indiana, and the game's format will once again be changing, this time to a more traditional format.

The 2024 All-Star Game will return to a 12-minute quarter set up with traditional scoring rules in a battle between the best players from the Western and Eastern Conferences.

Previously, captions would select their rosters, but this year, the rosters return to the traditional conference format. Additionally, the league is no longer using the untimed fourth-quarter setup where teams would try to reach a target final score.

The 73rd All-Star Game will conclude All-Star Weekend. Prior to the game will be other All-Star events, including the Panini Rising Stars game, Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, Kia Skills Contest, Starry 3-point contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-point challenge, and AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

History of the game

The NBA has had an All-Star game in every year since 1951 except in 1999 when the season was shortened because of a lockout. Being selected to the All-Star Game is one of the most prestigious awards in the NBA, and although the game itself has been criticized in recent years for the lack of effort and competitiveness from the players, the game has always been entertaining due to the big-play nature of the superstars that play in it.

Twelve players from each conference are chosen by fans, players, coaches, and media every year, with additional roster spots for injury replacements chosen by the NBA commissioner. The coach whose team leads their conference in the standings is made the coach of that respective conference's All-Star team. However, a coach cannot coach in consecutive seasons.

Overall, the Eastern Conference leads the Western Conference with a record of 37-29. The best player from the game is awarded with the honor now known as the All-Star Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award. Bryant and Bob Pettit were both named MVP of the game four times, which is more than anyone else. Jayson Tatum won the award last year.