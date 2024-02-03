Which players should the Eagles trade for?

With the 2024 NFL season looming, the Philadelphia Eagles are poised for a pivotal offseason. They want to re-arm and re-strengthen their roster for a more consistently powerful performance in 2024. Following their 11-6 record in 2023 and a playoff defeat in the Wild Card Round, the Eagles are primed for enhancement in various areas.

To shore up their defensive line, the Eagles are eyeing two standout players for potential trades: Patrick Surtain II and CJ Mosley. Securing these talents could significantly bolster the team's defensive capabilities. This potentially offers a path to deeper playoff contention in the upcoming season. As trade negotiations intensify, the Eagles' front office faces critical decisions to secure these valuable assets and position the team as contenders for the Super Bowl.

Eagles' 2023 Season

The Eagles fell short of replicating or surpassing their 14–3 record from the previous year. Their campaign was effectively derailed after a pivotal loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Nonetheless, the Eagles clinched their third consecutive playoff berth that same week. Despite starting strong with a 10–1 record for the second straight season, the Eagles faltered in the latter part of the season. They dropped five of their last six games. Consequently, they surrendered the top seed in the NFC to the San Francisco 49ers and the NFC East division title to the Dallas Cowboys.

Issues stemmed from the team's struggling defense. It ranked 26th out of 32 teams. Many victories were narrow, and notable losses, particularly to the 49ers and Cowboys, exposed defensive deficiencies.

The Eagles' late-season slump persisted into the playoffs. It resulted in a resounding 32–9 defeat to the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Regarded as one of the NFL's most dramatic late-season collapses, the Eagles swiftly dismissed offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai in the aftermath of their playoff elimination.

Offseason Considerations

General Manager Howie Roseman has shown a willingness to engage in trades to enhance the Eagles' roster. We saw this in the acquisition of CJ Gardner-Johnson before the 2022 season.

The secondary is poised to be a primary focus for Philadelphia in both free agency and the draft, given its vulnerability in the latter part of the season, which emerged as a significant liability. Right now, defensive backs nearing the end of their contracts, such as Carlton Davis and Rasul Douglas, are attractive prospects for the Eagles.

Priority targets for Philadelphia include cornerback Jaylon Johnson, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and safety Micah Hyde. However, competing financially with cap-rich teams across the league poses a considerable challenge.

Meanwhile, yes, the Eagles boast a formidable defensive front. Still, additional depth may be necessary if key players like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham depart. That said, the team is unlikely to pursue high-priced free-agent targets such as Christian Wilkins or Danielle Hunter.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Philadelphia Eagles must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Patrick Surtain II, CB

The Philadelphia Eagles have a pressing need to strengthen their defensive backfield this offseason. One relatively affordable target that stands out is Patrick Surtain II, the standout cornerback from the Denver Broncos. Recall that the Eagles previously pursued Surtain before the trade deadline. This indicates their interest in his services. Surtain enters the final year of his contract. This presents an opportunity for the Eagles to bolster their secondary significantly.

However, the Broncos have indicated they won't part with Surtain without receiving significant compensation. This could involve a player like the Eagles' Josh Sweat and a first-round draft pick. For sure, this would be a substantial investment for Philadelphia. However, Surtain's talent justifies the cost. He is widely regarded as one of the premier young cornerbacks in the league. He would provide a significant boost to the Eagles' defense, especially lining up opposite Darius Slay.

Drafting a cornerback in the first round may not be the most viable option given the current draft class. Acquiring a proven talent like Surtain could offer a more immediate impact. That is crucial for a team with aspirations of contention.

Revisiting negotiations for Surtain would be a logical move for Philadelphia. Having said that, the Broncos' stance after rejecting previous offers remains uncertain. However, Denver's impending decision regarding Russell Wilson and their potential interest in acquiring draft capital could sway their willingness to engage in trade talks now.

CJ Mosley, LB

CJ Mosley & Quincy Williams are my favorite #Jets LB duo since David Harris & Bart Scott Our best one since them too 🔥✈ pic.twitter.com/8PQaAcvtqy — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) January 26, 2024

At 31 years old, the New York Jets' CJ Mosley represents an intriguing but costly option for the Eagles. His acquisition would come with a hefty price tag of $17 million in the 2024 season. Yes, the New York Jets may have reasons to consider moving him, including the need for cap space and a desire to replenish lost draft assets. On the flip side, Mosley remains a top-tier linebacker. He is coming off a stellar season where he ranked as the league's top coverage linebacker. We think he is worth the steep asking price.

For the Eagles, Mosley could serve as a valuable short-term solution. He should provide stability and experience while the team transitions towards a younger roster.

Looking Ahead

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2024 NFL offseason with clear objectives. They need to fortify the defense and enhance the team's competitiveness for the upcoming season. Pursuing players like Patrick Surtain II and CJ Mosley underscores the Eagles' commitment to addressing key areas of need and positioning themselves for success.

Yes, negotiations and trade talks may prove challenging. However, the potential impact of acquiring these standout talents cannot be overstated. With strategic moves and astute decision-making, the Eagles have the opportunity to reshape their roster and emerge as formidable contenders again. As the offseason progresses, Philly fans will have their eyes trained on the Eagles' front office as they navigate the intricacies of the trade market in pursuit of championship aspirations.