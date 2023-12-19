Eagles' Jalen Hurts has a turnover problem.

The heat of the spotlight continues to get more intense for Jalen Hurts, and it's not going to get any cooler if he and the Philadelphia Eagles can't figure out soon enough a way to cure their current malaise. Philadelphia lost its third game in a row Monday night when they got embarrassed by Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks, 20-17.

While many are pointing to the Eagles' defensive breakdown in the clutch that allowed Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score the go-ahead game-winning touchdown, Hurts and Philadelphia's defense can't be proud of their performance either.

Jalen Hurts' ball security in question again

Hurts, for one, went just 17/31 for 143 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two turnovers — both interceptions. With those miscues, his season total turnovers have risen to 17.

“Jalen Hurts is tied for the most turnovers in the #NFL this season (17). There's no defending that, ” wrote Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports on X.

“The Seahawks defended and hand-picked off one of those horrible decisions by Hurts,” commented

Rudy R. Reyes.

Others are also looking for the media to show the same energy for Jalen Hurts' turnovers the same way they do whenever Dak Prescott has an ugly performance.

“Yet this doesn't get talked about in the media like it should. If this were Dak, it's talked about on every show,” chimed in X user @Dustin_Markward.

To be fair to Hurts, he was a game-time decision ahead of the Seahawks game due to an illness, so he was probably not at his 100% when he stepped on the field. However, the sample size is big enough to objectively question his decision-making with the ball this season.

As a team, the Eagles are 21st in the league with 1.5 giveaways per game and 24th with a 2.58 percent interception rate. Moreover, Hurts and Philadelphia is ranked just 23rd with a disappointing minus-0.4 turnover margin average.

Through 15 weeks in the 2023 NFL regular season, Jalen Hurts has thrown 12 interceptions and lost a fumble a total of five times. He will look to turn things around in Week 16 during the matchup against the New York Giants at home.