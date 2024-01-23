Brian Johnson is out as Eagles offensive coordinator.

The collapse of the Philadelphia Eagles continues to be talked about in NFL media more than a week after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs. With Philly keeping head coach Nick Sirianni after some rumors he'd be let go, the Eagles instead pivoted to firing both their offensive and defensive coordinators.

DC Sean Desai was the first to be fired on Sunday and Sirianni was attributed as being the one making the decision. The same goes for Brian Johnson, who is reportedly being relieved of his duties, per Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane.

Johnson's dismissal has especially left a bitter taste in the mouths of other Philadelphia coaches, according to Jeremy Fowler.

“There’s some weird vibes out of there. I just don’t know that everybody on the staff is happy about everything that’s gone down – especially with Brian Johnson who was sort of caught in the middle,” Fowler said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Johnson lasted only one season as Eagles offensive coordinator after serving two years as the team's quarterbacks coach. It seems that some of Philly's staff think that Johnson was unfairly picked as the scapegoat after the Eagles offense sputtered late in the season.

The Eagles failed to score 20 points in four of their last six games, going 1-5 during that stretch after a 10-1 start in which Philly averaged 28.2 points per game. In their 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles averaged 4.6 yards per play and managed only 13 first downs.

Right move to fire Johnson?

The timing of Johnson's firing is a curious one from the Eagles. The 36-year-old was a candidate for several head coaching jobs and interviewed with multiple teams, but his firing suggests he won’t be getting any offers.

Regardless, Johnson should get a shot somewhere else as an offensive coach, whether it be as a coordinator again or a position coach. He is respected around the league and should have plenty of suitors asking for his coaching prowess.

Johnson had a good relationship with Jalen Hurts and helped develop the Eagles QB into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. It remains to be seen if Hurts' trust in the organization is impacted by Johnson's firing.

Nick Sirianni was given another shot by the Eagles and now has to deliver in 2024. If Philly doesn't look like a contender throughout the season, Sirianni could be on the hot seat before you know it.