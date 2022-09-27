2 hottest burning questions facing Pelicans entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of reasons for excitement heading into the 2022-23 season. After giving the Phoenix Suns an unexpected run for their money in the first-round of the playoffs last season, the Pelicans are feeling good about their chances to improve this year. Oh, and they are getting Zion Williamson back too.

Not much was expected from the Pelicans last season due to Williamson missing the entire campaign with a foot injury. But New Orleans swung a surprising trade for CJ McCollum at the trade deadline, and now appear set to make a leap up the Western Conference standings this season. With a core group led by Williamson, McCollum, and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans are in a good spot entering the season.

Even with all of that, there are still some crucial questions that need answers as the season nears. These questions could end up proving to be vital in determining whether New Orleans has a successful season or if they fail to meet their heightened expectations. Let’s take a look at the two biggest questions the Pelicans have right now and see how they could end up having a huge impact on their campaign.

2. Will Herbert Jones or Devonte’ Graham fill in the final spot in the Pelicans starting lineup?

Heading into the season, the Pelicans have four of their five starters firmly entrenched in their current position. Williamson, McCollum, and Ingram will all be starters, and Jonas Valanciunas has locked up the center position as well. Herbert Jones is projected to be the final starter, but it may not be set in stone.

If Jones were to take the final starting spot, that would mean the Pelicans would be fielding some pretty tall lineups to kick off games. That’s not a horrible thing, but it ultimately may not work out. With that lineup, everyone but McCollum is 6’6 or taller, meaning Ingram or Jones would be playing out of position as the team’s shooting guard.

The alternate option would be starting Devonte’ Graham at shooting guard and playing Ingram at small forward, which is his natural position. Graham struggled in his first season with the Pelicans, but he matches up better with what opposing teams are going to throw at New Orleans. Ingram can hold his own on defense, but he may not be a solid matchup for guards who are half a foot smaller than him and can run around him whenever they want.

It’s clear Jones has more upside than Graham, but running a bigger lineup may ultimately result in the Pelicans getting torched on defense. Head coach Willie Green has the ability to mix and match his lineups as he sees fit, but the question of who ends up being the final starter could be a big call that has a huge impact on how the season goes for New Orleans.

1. What will Zion Williamson look like in his return to the court for the Pelicans?

As previously mentioned, the biggest reason for optimism surrounding the Pelicans this season is the return of Williamson. New Orleans managed to accomplish a lot last season without him on the court. The question now is how high can they fly given that Williamson will be rejoining the group that ended up in the playoffs last season.

Williamson’s injury concerns are a question in their own right, but it’s clear he has the ability to help New Orleans assert themselves as one of the best teams in the Western Conference if he can stay on the court. Williamson is a transcendent scorer who can get pretty much any look he wants inside the arc when he wants it.

The last time we saw Williamson on the court he was averaging 27 points per game on 61.1 percent shooting. But again, he just missed the entire 2021-22 season. It’s fair to wonder whether he will be rusty after missing so much time, and whether or not he is the same player due to his various injuries.

Chances are Williamson will be the same player, but it may take some time for him to get used to being back on the court. The Pelicans as a whole are also going to have to figure out how to accommodate his return to the court after making due without him last season. We already outlined one of the challenges that will arise from Williamson’s return when we looked at who will fill the final spot in the Pelicans lineup.

It’s clear Williamson can help New Orleans take the next step forward, but it may take some time for that jump to be made. As a result, everyone will be anxiously waiting to see how Williamson looks in his return to the court for the Pelicans after a season-long layoff, and his play on the court could determine whether the 2022-23 season is a success or a failure for New Orleans.