The 2023 NFL season is finally here, and with it comes the excitement of fantasy football. As we gear up for Week 1, it's time to start thinking about which running backs to start and which ones to sit. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the top running backs to start and sit in Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

RBs to Start in Week 1:

David Montgomery, DET (@ KC)

David Montgomery had a solid season in 2022, where he ran for more than 800 yards and scored six touchdowns. He was the go-to guy for the Chicago Bears, and in Week 1, he's a strong choice to start as your RB1 for the Detroit Lions.

Montgomery should shine in this game against the Kansas City Chiefs because the Chiefs often struggle to stop running backs who can catch passes. This is especially true in PPR leagues. Also, it's likely that the Chiefs' standout defensive lineman, Chris Jones, won't play due to his contract holdout. The game is predicted to be high-scoring, with a projected total score of 52.5 points. All these signs point to Montgomery finishing as one of the top 15 running backs in all fantasy football leagues for Week 1.

David Montgomery quietly had a very efficient 2022 campaign👀 🤯#8 in Route Participation

👀#3 in Yards per Reception

🤲#3 in Catch Rate

✂️#9 in Juke Rate

💨#8 in Evaded Tackles No @seth_diewold didn't tweet this pic.twitter.com/10Lhotd11K — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) September 5, 2023

Brian Robinson, WAS (vs ARI)

Brian Robinson is the primary running back for the Washington Commanders in 2023, and he's set for a big season. He's a powerful runner who can also catch passes out of the backfield, making him an excellent option in PPR leagues.

This game might turn into a blowout in favor of the Commanders, and Robinson should get plenty of opportunities to carry the ball against a weak Cardinals defense. In 2022, Arizona allowed the third-highest number of PPR points to opposing running backs. Things might not be better for them in 2023. Robinson closed the previous season as the go-to guy in Washington, with at least 18 carries in four of his last five games. His prospects look even brighter this season with Eric Bieniemy now calling the offensive plays for the Commanders.

Rachaad White, TB (@ MIN)

Rachaad White had over 480 yards and scored three touchdowns in 2022. He's a versatile running back who can also catch passes, making him a smart choice in PPR leagues.

In Week 1, White is set to carry a significant load as he starts his second season as the lead running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he got a lot of work as a rookie, he was very successful. In 2022, there were five games where White had at least 15 total touches. He averaged 13.6 PPR points per game in those games. Although Minnesota has a new-look defense this season under coordinator Brian Flores, they struggled against pass-catching running backs like White last year. For Week 1, consider White a must-start running back in PPR leagues.

Start ‘Em: Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs CAR) and Javonte Williams, DEN (vs LV)

RBs to Sit in Week 1:

James Cook, BUF (@ NYJ)

James Cook is certainly talented, but it's not the best idea to start him in your PPR league for Week 1 in 2023.

Cook might become the lead running back in Buffalo this season, but the matchup in Week 1 against the Jets makes it risky to start him. Keep in mind that Damien Harris could play a significant role, especially near the goal line, and Josh Allen is also a threat to steal touchdowns. The Jets have a strong defensive front, which might make it tough for Cook to find running lanes. Additionally, the Jets haven't allowed a touchdown to a running back in their last five games. It's a tough call, but we advise sitting Cook.

Isaiah Pacheco, KC (vs DET)

Isaiah Pacheco is the top running back for the Chiefs, but he faces a tough challenge against the Lions in Week 1. It's a risky move to start him, so you might want to avoid it if possible.

Pacheco might not see a heavy workload in Week 1 due to injuries that bothered him during the offseason. While he did play a few snaps in the preseason finale against Cleveland, the Chiefs could lean on Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire instead. This is especially true when it comes to passing plays. Pacheco's fantasy football production heavily relies on scoring touchdowns, and if he doesn't find the end zone, his output might be minimal. Moreover, the Lions have improved their run defense this season. As such, the Chiefs' offense might not be as explosive, more so if Travis Kelce doesn't play.

D'Andre Swift, PHI (@ NE)

D'Andre Swift is a talented running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's facing a challenging matchup against the Patriots in Week 1.

Sure, Swift could have a good game and become the lead running back for the Eagles. However, it's also possible that we see a rotation between Swift, Rashaad Penny, and Kenneth Gainwell. This could then lead to limited production for all of them unless one of them scores a touchdown. This matchup is particularly difficult against the usually strong New England run defense. Recall that last season, the Patriots allowed the fewest touchdowns to running backs in the NFL. It's crucial to monitor his role compared to Penny and Gainwell in the coming weeks.

Sit 'em: Cam Akers, LAR (@ SEA) and Breece Hall, NYJ (vs BUF)