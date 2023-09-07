The NFL season begins on Thursday, which means fantasy football is also starting. Figuring out who to start is essential for fantasy managers as it can determine whether you win or lose.

The running back position is very important in fantasy. Week 1 is a chance for fantasy managers to get off to a good start. That said, let's move on to the top running backs to play in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top fantasy football running backs Week 1

In Week 1, the top backs will be Christian McCaffery, Austin Ekeler, and Nick Chubb. These are three of the top running backs in football and are must-starts every week.

McCaffery had a great season last year, especially after being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite having a lower usage rate with San Francisco, he had higher-quality opportunities and remains a top running back. In Week 1, he will be up against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Pittsburgh historically has a great run defense, but McCaffery impacts both the rushing and receiving attack. He should produce at a high level in Week 1.

Ekeler is coming off of another great year. This week, he will be matched up with the Miami Dolphins. The Los Angeles Chargers and Dolphins are high-powered offenses, and this should be a shootout. Ekeler is a phenomenal running back and is another player that can dominate in the rushing and receiving game. Against Miami's defense, Ekeler should be a top back.

Chubb may be the best pure running back in the league. He isn't much of a receiving threat, but he may get more opportunity in the passing game with Kareem Hunt gone. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns will rely on Chubb and the run game.

Top sleeper running backs Week 1

Some sleepers for this week at running back are Raheem Mostert and Brian Robinson Jr., who both have favorable matchups.

Mostert is the clear number-one running back for the Miami Dolphins. Jeff Wilson Jr. is out for the first four weeks of the season. Mostert is against a Chargers defense that has struggled against the run. This week, he is a great sleeper and could be a quality fantasy producer.

Robinson Jr. is the top running back for Washington and is up against a weak Arizona Cardinals defense. While Antonio Gibson will get some carries, Robinson Jr. is the lead back and should be a productive fantasy player in Week 1.

With that said, let's move on to the full Fantasy Football running back rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

36. (33) Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. LV)

35. (36) D'Andre Swift, PHI (at NE)

34. (35) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. ARI)

33. (34) Deon Jackson, IND (vs. JAC)

32. (30) Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. BUF)

31. (28) David Montgomery, DET (at KC)

30. (25) Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. ARI)

29. (31) Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. BUF)

28. (26) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. DET)

27. (32) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. GB)

26. (27) James Cook, BUF (at NYJ)

25. (24) Jamaal Williams, NO (vs. TEN)

24. (29) Raheem Mostert, MIA (at LAC)

23. (23) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. SF)

22. (18) James Conner, ARI (at WAS)

21. (20) Dameon Pierce, HOU (at BAL)

20. (19) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LV)

19. (17) Miles Sanders, CAR (at ATL)

18. (21) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. HOU)

17. (10) Kenneth Walker, SEA (vs. LAR)

16. (15) Cam Akers, LAR (at SEA)

15. (16) Rachaad White, TB (at MIN)

14. (14) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. PHI)

13. (13) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. TB)

12. (12) Travis Etienne, JAC (at IND)

11. (22) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at KC)

10. (9) Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)

9. (11) Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI)

8. (8) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DAL)

7. (7) Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR)

6. (6) Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG)

5. (2) Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)

4. (4) Derrick Henry, TEN (at NO)

3. (1) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)

2. (3) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIA)

1. (5) Christian McCaffery, SF (at PIT)