Which Kickers should you start in Week 16?

As Week 16 unfolds in the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football aficionados are standing at a pivotal crossroads. This is particularly true for those who have successfully navigated through the playoffs. While the achievement is cause for celebration, the elation is fleeting, given the win-or-go-home nature of the upcoming matchups.

With byes now in the rearview mirror, the focus shifts entirely to the pursuit of championship glory. The significance of fine-tuning your lineup cannot be overstated at this critical juncture. The decisions you make in configuring your roster possess the potential to propel you closer to the coveted championship title. Even for those whose teams didn't secure a playoff spot, daily fantasy football contests make engagement possible.

Ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Kickers to Start in Week 16

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (@ HOU)

Having accumulated 17 points in each of his last two games, Dustin Hopkins emerges as a favorable choice in Week 16. The Browns' kicker faces the Texans, whose defense has yielded nine field-goal attempts and the fourth-highest fantasy football points per game to kickers over the past four weeks. Hopkins showcased his accuracy in Week 15. He connected on both field goal attempts and extra points against the Bears. As such, he maintained a perfect streak of 13-of-13 field goals in his last six games.

Jason Myers, SEA (@ TEN)

Despite occasional inconsistency, Jason Myers becomes a valuable option in Week 16 due to a favorable matchup against the Titans. Tennessee's defense has allowed eight or more fantasy football points to almost every opposing kicker this season. Myers converted 2-of-2 field goal attempts and extra points in Week 15 against the Eagles. He then aims to capitalize on this advantageous scenario and potentially deliver a solid performance against the Titans.

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ MIA)

Kickers thrive when their offenses provide opportunities. Brandon Aubrey has been a reliable fantasy football asset throughout the season. Despite a subpar outing in Week 15's loss to Buffalo, Aubrey remains a trustworthy option. The upcoming clash with the Dolphins in Miami could present a chance for a high-scoring affair. This makes Aubrey a kicker to stick with, especially considering his consistent performance this season.

Matt Gay, IND (@ ATL)

Following a rebound from a challenging Week 14, Matt Gay is back in contention for Week 16. With a strong showing of 12 fantasy football points in the previous week, Gay has now delivered 12 or more points in two of his last three games. He is a top-10 fantasy kicker this season. Right now, Gay is averaging 9.3 points per game. He is set for a weatherproof dome matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta. The Falcons' defense has allowed 10.1 fantasy football points per game to kickers. This positions Gay for a promising semifinal performance.

Start ‘Em: Cairo Santos, CHI (vs ARI) and Tyler Bass, BUF (@ LAC)

Kickers to Sit in Week 16

Jason Sanders, MIA (vs DAL)

Sure, Jason Sanders has been on a hot streak. He has amassed 42 fantasy football points in his last four games. That said, Week 16 against the Cowboys raises some concerns. Dallas boasts a defense that has limited opposing kickers to fewer than nine fantasy points in a game all season. This makes Sanders a less appealing option despite his recent success.

Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs BUF)

Cameron Dicker's fantasy football value took a hit as the Chargers' offense faced challenges due to injuries. In the last four games, Dicker has failed to surpass six points. In addition, the matchup against Buffalo is tough. The Bills have allowed the fifth-fewest points to opposing kickers this season. That just doesn't bode well for Dicker's resurgence. With the Chargers' offensive struggles, it's advisable to explore other kicking options for Week 16.

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs IND)

Younghoe Koo has lingered on the “sit” list for a couple of weeks now. His fantasy football production has waned, failing to reach eight points in five consecutive games. Despite Koo's undeniable talent, his limited scoring opportunities make him a risky choice. In a potential low-scoring matchup against the Colts, it's prudent to avoid the uncertainty. You should seek more reliable kicking options for Week 16.

Sit 'em: Daniel Carson, LV (@ KC) and Greg Joseph, MIN (vs DET)

Looking Ahead

Navigating the kicker landscape for Week 16 requires careful consideration of both recent performances and upcoming matchups. Yes, the recommended kickers like Dustin Hopkins, Jason Myers, Brandon Aubrey, and Matt Gay present solid options for fantasy football managers seeking crucial points in the playoffs. That said, it's equally essential to exercise caution with those listed to sit. Jason Sanders, Cameron Dicker, and Younghoe Koo face challenges in matchups that may limit their production. As fantasy football enthusiasts gear up for the decisive moments of the season, strategic choices in the kicking department could make all the difference. Stay vigilant, weigh the factors at play, and may your fantasy football journey in Week 16 be one step closer to glory.