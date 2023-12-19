The Seahawks coach extended his crazy streak against the Eagles.

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a stunning upset of the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night at home, thanks in large part to the heroics of Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the clutch.

Together, Lock and Smith-Njigba delivered the game-winning touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 20-17 victory.

Despite not having starting quarterback Geno Smith, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll notched yet another win against the Eagles. It's something that Seattle fans are used to, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

“#Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is now 8-0 in his coaching career against the #Eagles.”

That's right, Carroll has never lost to the Eagles.

The amazing streak was in jeopardy on Monday night, when, with just under a minute to go in the fourth quarter and with the Seahawks trailing the Eagles by four points while on a third-and-10 situation, Lock threw a prayer to rookie wideout Smith-Njigba – who then secured the ball as he barged into the end zone to put Seattle in front.

The Eagles got the ball back with a chance to win the game, but Seahawks safety Julian Love intercepted a Jalen Hurts pass intended for A.J. Brown.

Smith-Njigba finished the contest with 48 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches and four targets, while Lock, who started in lieu of the hurting Geno Smith, went 22/33 for 208 passing yards with zero interceptions.

The win was a massive boon for the Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs. The team improved to 7-7 with a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on the road lurking in Week 16.