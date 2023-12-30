Which Defenses should you sit in Week 17?

As Week 17 unfolds, the highly awaited championship game awaits fantasy football aficionados. If you've successfully navigated through bye weeks, injuries, and other hurdles to reach this pivotal moment, sincere congratulations are well-deserved. However, the journey isn't over just yet. For those in contention for a league championship this week and grappling with injuries in the defensive department, don't despair. Keep in mind that there are plenty of options at your disposal to strengthen your bid for the fantasy football league title.

As always, we're here to assist you with our recommendations for who to start and who to sit in the defensive realm for Week 17. Delve into this article for insightful analyses of matchups, crucial statistics, and more to refine your decision-making process.

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Defenses to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Defenses to Start in Week 17

San Francisco 49ers (@ WAS)

The 49ers put up a real stinker last week, scoring just three fantasy football points in a loss to the Ravens. That will change in championship week, though. Remember that for most weeks, the Niners are good for nine-plus and are more than capable of posting week-altering performances. This unit faces a Washington team that has allowed 60 sacks and ranks fifth in the league in giveaways this season. Washington has also allowed the third-most fantasy football PPG (FPPG) to opposing defenses. Even with Jacoby Brissett starting for Washington, the 49ers are back to being a must-start option.

Los Angeles Rams (@ NYG)

No team has allowed more sacks this season than the New York Giants. Their QBs have been sacked 77 times. Keep in mind that the next-closest team is at 61. Yeah, that’s no good. Plus, they have turnover issues at times. It’s why the Giants have allowed the most fantasy football PPG to opposing defenses. Aaron Donald & Co. should feast against this offensive line. The Rams are a strong streaming option in championship week.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs CAR)

The Packers defense flopped last week against the Panthers, but we are going to blame that on Joe Barry. As such, we are not shying away from streaming against Carolina. The Panthers have surrendered 56 sacks this season. That's the fourth-most in the league. They have turnover issues, don’t score a lot of points, and have allowed plenty of big fantasy football days to opposing defenses. Josh Allen (the pass rusher) and the Jaguars' defense should make life very difficult for Bryce Young. We advise you to stream the Jags if you need a waiver wire plug-and-play.

Buffalo Bills (vs NE)

The Bills defense scored a less-than-stellar five fantasy football points last week. However, a matchup against the Patriots should be good for a turnaround. New England's offense (or lack thereof) has averaged just 16 points and 263.8 yards per game in the last four weeks, including 13 sacks allowed.

Start ‘Em: Chicago Bears (@ ATL) and Denver Broncos (vs LAC)

Defenses to Sit in Week 17

Detroit Lions (@ DAL)

Sure, the Lions' defense can be a valuable asset in favorable matchups. However, this week's game in Dallas doesn't present such an opportunity. The Cowboys' home offense is on fire, averaging a league-high 39.9 points per game. That's accompanied by a mere four giveaways and allowing just 14 sacks. Given the daunting stats of the Dallas offense at home, the Lions' defense faces a challenging task in Week 17.

Dallas Cowboys (vs DET)

Conversely, the Cowboys' defense hasn't been a reliable fantasy football option against top-tier offenses. Last week, they managed just one fantasy football point against another high-caliber opponent. Struggling against the 49ers, Chargers, Eagles, Seahawks, Bills, and Dolphins, the Cowboys have consistently fallen short when facing heavyweight offenses. In Week 17, they square off against a formidable Detroit squad that doesn't surrender many sacks or turnovers. This makes it advisable to steer clear of Dallas in this matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs ARI)

Considering the option of the Ravens' defense against Miami, a banged-up Dolphins squad, we have opted to focus on the Eagles as a defense to avoid in Week 17. Despite a lackluster performance against the Giants last week, the Eagles' defense has struggled to reach double digits since Week 8. Scoring four fantasy football points or fewer in four of their last five games, the Eagles defense has demonstrated a low floor with limited upside. In what appears to be a potential trap matchup, it's advisable to stay away from the Eagles in Week 17.

Sit 'em: Green Bay Packers (@ MIN) and Miami Dolphins (@ BAL)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers navigate the critical landscape of Week 17, strategic decisions regarding defensive choices can play a pivotal role in securing a championship victory. The recommended starts include the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills. On the flip side, cautious benching is advised for defenses facing formidable challenges. The Detroit Lions encounter a formidable Dallas home offense, while the Dallas Cowboys face the potent Detroit squad with caution. As for the Philadelphia Eagles, they exhibit a worrisome floor and limited upside. As fantasy football enthusiasts make a crucial start and sit decisions, a thorough analysis of matchups and trends becomes paramount for success in the decisive Week 17 battles.