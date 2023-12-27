Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera speaks further on his decision to bench Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett

While trailing 27-7 to the New York Jets in the third quarter, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera benched Sam Howell in favor of Jacoby Brissett.

Howell was completing just 27% of his passes as he went 6-22 for 56 yards and two interceptions. The second-year quarterback started off the year solidly, but has increasingly struggled over the past few weeks as the Commanders lost five straight. They sustained their sixth consecutive loss versus the Jets, but showed a lot more fight when Brissett took over.

Brissett went 10-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown as he helped the Commanders take a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter. The Jets ended up scoring a game-winning field goal, but the Commanders were competitive again with Brissett. Brissett also came off the bench the week before versus the Los Angeles Rams, when he threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to bring Washington within one score of the Rams.

Since, the Commanders have announced that Brissett will be the starter in Week 17 over Howell. Ron Rivera explained the decision Tuesday.

“Thing hadn't gone as well for the last few weeks, so we just think this is a good opportunity for (Howell) to watch,” Rivera said. “Jacoby — being the professional he is and really playing the way he has — is really going to give Sam an opportunity to see some things, see how the offense goes, and I think it'll help him,” via Nick Shook of Around the NFL.

Even with the benching, Rivera believes Howell still has a future in the NFL at quarterback. After taking 60 sacks this season and his team's losing, it's not surprising that Howell's play has suffered. Ideally, this change will be a good reset for Howell.

“He's a resilient player and a solid young man who I think has a bright future in this league,” Rivera said of Howell. “I really do. He's a guy who can play quarterback in the NFL, and do it well, and do it at a high level.”