No one expected the Atlanta Falcons to take quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons hasn't been pleased with how fans have treated Penix after his selection.
The Falcons had already invested $180 million on veteran QB Kirk Cousins during the offseason, making the Penix pick even more confusing. But regardless of fit, and especially on draft night, Parsons felt that Penix should be getting his flowers rather than swarmed with criticism.
“Legit feel bad for [Penix] he just became a top 10 draft pick and everyone of social media is saying how bad of a pick it is!!,” Parsons tweeted. “I mean this is just ridiculous of a way to welcome a kid in the NFL!”
No matter how Penix's career goes with the Falcons or any other team, he'll always be a top 10 pick. While fans can question his long-term outlook in Atlanta, draft day was certainly a special moment for Penix and his family. Parsons simply wants fans and pundits to respect the occasion rather than immediately bash Penix. It wasn't his decision to get drafted by the Falcons.
Barring a Cousins injury, it may be years before Parsons and Penix ever meet on an NFL field. But at least as he joins the league, the Cowboys star has the newest Falcon's back.
Why Falcons' Michael Penix has been receiving criticism
While Michael Penix is a respected quarterback, having led Washington to the National Championship, he wasn't considered an upper echelon 2024 NFL Draft prospect. Michigan's JJ McCarthy was widely expected to go over him. And yet, Penix was the third QB off the board after Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye went with the first three picks.
Spending six years at the college level, Penix appeared in 49 total games. But it wasn't until his transfer to Washington in 2022 that Penix really put himself on the map. Over his two years with the Huskies, Penix threw for 9,5444 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He won the Maxwell Award in 2023 and was named First-Team All-American.
But for all of his accolades, Penix will be entering the NFL already at 23-years-old. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL while at Indiana. And now, he looks poised to serve as Kirk Cousins' direct backup for the next four years.
The Falcons paid out big money to land their quarterback of the present and future in Kirk Cousins. It would be one thing to draft his backup if he was leaving town soon, but Cousins just arrived. If he plays out his entire deal, Penix will be 27-years-old by the time he sees the field. It will almost be time for Atlanta to make their fifth-year decision on the QB.
Michael Penix was impressive during his time at Washington. His rise up draft boards showed how serious teams were to acquiring him. But his landing spot still has people scratching their heads.
Micah Parsons will certainly be one of those people as he can understand the convolution. But he isn't going to dock points from Penix for it. Rather, Parsons chose to welcome him into the league with open arms; until they meet on the field.