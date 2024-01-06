Which Defenses should you sit in Week 18?

As we approach the conclusion of the 2023 fantasy football season, most leagues have already crowned their champions. However, for those still engaged in the gridiron battle, Week 18 presents both challenges and opportunities. While we lean towards leagues excluding the final week, we also respect those who embrace the extended excitement of fantasy football.

The primary concern in Week 18 revolves around the notorious practice of “resting starters” for teams already securely positioned in the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams find themselves in this scenario. This week's outcome holds little sway over their playoff seeding. The unpredictable nature of how these teams might handle key player rest introduces an element of risk.

Although the number of teams affected may seem limited, the impact on defensive strategies (DSTs) is substantial. Four out of the five teams in question boast top-tier DSTs that become increasingly risky to start. Additionally, all five teams would pose a tough challenge for DSTs playing against them under normal circumstances.

As we navigate Week 18, the Top 12 defenses mainly consist of teams in neutral-to-great matchups actively fighting for division titles or playoff spots. The challenge lies in making wise decisions regarding your fantasy football roster, considering the potential resting of key players.

Ahead of Week 18 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Defenses to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Defenses to Start in Week 18

Dallas Cowboys (@ WAS)

The Cowboys enter Week 18 with the chance to secure the NFC East title and the second seed in the playoffs. Their matchup against the Commanders is crucial. A loss combined with an Eagles win could relegate them to a wild card spot. Despite the Commanders presenting a tougher challenge for DSTs recently, the Cowboys have faced top-tier DST matchups. In favorable conditions, the Cowboys' DST has thrived, averaging 16.1 fantasy football PPG. With the division title on the line, expect the Cowboys to finish strong.

SUPERSTAR: Micah Parsons has joined Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players since 1982 to have 13+ sacks in each of their first 3 seasons pic.twitter.com/90khuOKLRg — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 1, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ CAR)

Following a Week 17 stumble against the Saints, the Buccaneers are motivated to regain control of the NFC South. A win against the Panthers is necessary to fend off the Saints. Facing the second-most favorable DST matchup, the Buccaneers' defense is poised for a strong performance. In a week where many top defenses face unfavorable matchups or potential resting of starters, Tampa Bay stands out as a solid starting option.

Philadelphia Eagles (@ NYG)

The Eagles are still in the race for the NFC East title. They will field their starters in a favorable matchup against the struggling Giants. With the Giants averaging a mere 14.9 points per game and their offensive line vulnerable, the Eagles' defense has a promising opportunity to capitalize on the Giants' weaknesses.

New England Patriots (@ NYJ)

In a Week 18 matchup with the lowest over-under of the season at 30.5 total points, the Patriots face the Jets. This ranks as the most favorable DST matchup. The Jets' implied total of 14 points further emphasizes the Patriots' DST as a strong play in this game. With a safe floor and home-field advantage, the Patriots' defense is poised for a productive outing.

Start ‘Em: New York Jets (vs NE) and New Orleans Saints (vs ATL)

Defenses to Sit in Week 18

Miami Dolphins (vs BUF)

The Dolphins DST faces a tough test this week. They will miss Bradley Chubb and go up against Josh Allen and the high-scoring Bills. With the Bills' offense averaging nearly 27 points per game and a stout offensive line allowing only 21 sacks this season, it's advisable to keep the Dolphins' defense on the bench in Week 18.

Baltimore Ravens (vs PIT)

The Ravens have secured the top seed in the AFC. They are likely to rest their starters in Week 18. This decision makes their defense a risky option against a Steelers team fighting for a playoff spot and in need of a win.

Tennessee Titans (vs JAC)

Coming off a 26-3 loss to the Texans, the Titans' defense struggled. They allowed 111 rushing yards and 213 passing yards. Facing a determined Jacksonville team in Week 18, the Titans' defense may encounter difficulties. As such, it's a prudent move to sit the Titans' defense.

Sit 'em: Minnesota Vikings (@ DET) and Kansas City Chiefs (@ LAC)

Looking Ahead

As we navigate the final week of the 2023 fantasy football season, the landscape presents both challenges and strategic opportunities. Week 18 introduces a unique set of circumstances. Several teams either locked into playoff spots and contemplated resting starters or fought tooth and nail for division titles and postseason berths. The defensive landscape is equally dynamic, with top-tier options facing potential risks and overlooked defenses poised to capitalize on favorable matchups.

In this crucial juncture, fantasy football managers must carefully assess their defensive lineups. The Cowboys, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Patriots emerge as compelling choices, each with distinct motivations and favorable conditions for defensive success. Conversely, the Dolphins, Ravens, and Titans face challenges that warrant caution.

As the fantasy football community braces for the climax of the season, the decisions made in Week 18 could be the difference between championship glory and a season-ending defeat. Whether you find yourself in a title clash or battling for pride, may your fantasy football journey culminate in success. Best of luck to all managers, and here's to bringing home a fantasy championship in this unique and challenging Week 18!