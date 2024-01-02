The Buccaneers look downright bad against the Saints in Week 17. Who's to blame?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving everyone in suspense after failing to clinch the NFC South, losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. With the Saints upsetting their rival, they tied the Buccaneers for the division lead.

The Buccaneers (8-8) now have to wait until next week when they meet another division rival in the Carolina Panthers, who have only won two games all season. With a win and a season sweep over the Panthers, the Buccaneers would win their third straight division title. But a loss puts the division title in the hands of the winner between the Atlanta Falcons and Saints in Week 18.

Tampa Bay was riding high before Sunday's matchup with the Saints (8-8), who they had previously beaten 26-9 back in Week 4. They were on a four-game winning streak, taking out two division rivals in the Falcons and Panthers, and one division leader in the AFC in the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with the Green Bay Packers. All praise and hype were thus being thrown at them, with the belief that they could cause potential upsets in the NFC side of the playoffs.

But Sunday quickly cooled off any steam the Buccaneers had going for them and perhaps reminded people to be more realistic about this team, as even head coach Todd Bowles suggested they would have lost to anybody with their play on Sunday. So, who is to blame for this highly disappointing loss to the Saints?

Baker Mayfield throws two interceptions

After not throwing an interception in his last three games, Baker Mayfield threw two costly ones on Sunday against the Saints. With the Saints taking an early 7-0 first-quarter lead, on the Buccaneers' second drive that bled over into the second quarter, nine plays took them inside the New Orleans 36, but Mayfield was intercepted by Alontae Taylor on a deep pass to Trey Palmer at the 2.

His second interception came just over 11 and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, down 20-0. The Buccaneers got down to the New Orleans 45 but Mayfield threw a pass short and was picked off by Johnathan Abram. While neither drive resulted in a Saints score, it did kill momentum and opportune scoring opportunities of any kind while in Saints territory.

For the day, Mayfield finished going 22-of-33 for 309 yards with two touchdowns to go with the two interceptions. But the Buccaneers got nothing going offensively in the first half, where New Orleans ran 38 plays to Tampa Bay's 19 and only put up 44 yards of offense. Mayfield went 5-for-10 with 43 yards of that, with 33 of it coming off a Mike Evans completion.

Mayfield also suffered injury to insult, taking a huge hit to his ribs.

More turnovers from Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

During their four-game run, the Buccaneers were turnover-free, but they made up for it against the Saints. Mayfield wasn't the only one making turnovers as running back Rachaad White fumbled in the third, once again while the Buccaneers were in New Orleans territory. And wide receiver Trey Palmer fumbled late in the fourth at the Saints 21-yard line.

These fumbles were more damning than Mayfield's interceptions, as White's led to a Saints field goal that put New Orleans up 20-0, and Palmer's came off one play on a drive that could have helped put the Buccaneers in a reasonable position to get closer to tying the game.

Buccaneers lacked a running game

Speaking of White, not only did he fumble, but he only accounted for 42 yards on 11 carries, while Chase Edmonds went three carries for 16 yards, totaling only 57 rushing yards for the day. Granted, that's probably because the Buccaneers were playing down most of the day and had to throw the ball to attempt to get back in the game.