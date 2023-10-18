We're approaching the midpoint of the fantasy football regular season. This means it's time to step up our performance as managers. As we head into the fantasy playoffs, the room for error becomes narrower. Consequently, we must overcome various challenges, such as injuries and bye weeks. This piece can provide guidance for your start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We will highlight the wide receivers who are poised for strong performances in this crucial week of the season.

Keep in mind, however, that byes are a prominent feature this week. We have six teams and several top receivers having a week off. Hopefully, you're not severely affected in this position. Even if you are, though, there are viable replacements available. Yes, that's even if they come with a bit more risk than you'd prefer.

Ahead of Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which wide receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 7

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs PIT)

In Week 6, Cooper Kupp had an impressive performance against the Cardinals. He caught seven of his nine targets for 148 yards and secured a touchdown. This is in line with his usual brilliance. He led the Rams in all receiving statistics and also caught the only touchdown pass thrown by Matthew Stafford. This covered 13 yards in the third quarter. In his two games since returning from a preseason hamstring injury, Kupp has been quite active. In fact, he has recorded 15 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Heading into Week 7 against Pittsburgh, Kupp should be considered a guaranteed start.

Keenan Allen, LAC (@ KC)

In Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Keenan Allen stood out by catching 7 of 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. This was despite the Chargers' 20-17 loss. Throughout the season, Allen has consistently been a dependable choice in fantasy football leagues. It's quite evident that he will continue to receive a high volume of passes in this offense. This is especially true with Mike Williams sidelined for the season due to a knee injury. Fantasy football managers can confidently consider him a locked-in WR1 in PPR leagues for the remainder of the season.

Jaylen Waddle, MIA (@ PHI)

During Week 6's victory over the Carolina Panthers, Jaylen Waddle caught seven of his nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. As has been the case throughout the year, Waddle's yardage total remained modest. However, he found the end zone for the second consecutive week. With nine targets, he was second on the team and just one behind Tyreek Hill. Having now accumulated two touchdowns this year, Waddle should be a reliable start in Week 7 when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Olave, NO (vs JAC)

Chris Olave is still dealing with a toe injury. He was even listed as a limited participant in New Orleans' practice list this past Monday. The Saints only conducted a walkthrough session, but if it had been a full practice, Olave would have been limited. Having said that, it's worth noting that he had a similar designation last week. Despite that, he played at full capacity, indicating that he should be able to do so again this week. Fantasy football managers can confidently start him in the Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, that's provided there are no setbacks between now and then.

Start ‘Em: Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ PHI) and Stefon Diggs, BUF (@ NE)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 7

Jordan Addison, MIN (vs SF)

Jordan Addison caught three of his five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. He's been making the most of the absence of star wideout Justin Jefferson. However, his Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will pose significant challenges. These make him a less appealing fantasy football option. We recommend sitting him.

Jordan Addison on this play, which would've picked up nearly 35 yards in the second quarter: "Imma say that was a drop. I feel like I gotta keep running up under that. So I’ll take that one on me. It was a good rep, good release, but I gotta finish that." pic.twitter.com/JeViHzRXPN — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 15, 2023

George Pickens, PIT (@ LAR)

George Pickens has been showing his big-play potential. That said, he will have a difficult Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and with the absence of other pass-catching options. As such, he's not a recommended start for fantasy football owners.

Gabe Davis, BUF (@ NE)

Buffali's Gabe Davis had a subpar performance in a Week 6 win over the New York Giants. This makes him a rather questionable choice for Week 7 against the New England Patriots. This is especially true considering the Bills' offensive struggles.

Sit 'em: Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs GB) and Rashee Rice, KC (vs LAC)

Looking Ahead

As we navigate through the pivotal Week 7 of the fantasy football season, careful player selections can make all the difference in our quest for victory. Keep a close eye on these recommendations for wide receivers to start and sit. Of course, remember that individual circumstances and matchup dynamics can also play a significant role in your decision-making. Stay adaptable, stay informed, and, most importantly, enjoy the excitement of the game. Good luck!