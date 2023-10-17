The Justin Herbert-Keenan Allen Chargers connection is one of the best among QB-WR duos in the NFL, and they proved it Monday night on the big stage vs. the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 2-2 Chargers took on the 3-2 Cowboys with a lot in the line, namely playoff positioning in their respective divisions. Prior to the game Chargers offensive coordinator and former Cowboys play caller spoke about his team's offense in a fired up way. A Justin Herbert weapon was added to the injury report prior to a game that saw others step up in his place.

The Cowboys scored on a rushing touchdown by QB Dak Prescott while the Chargers scored on a short pass to Allen.

After the touchdown, Allen was incredibly generous to a young fan in the house as he made the child's day with a touchdown toss that would make Steelers legend and longtime commercial star ‘Mean Joe Green' proud.

Keenan Allen found a young fan wearing his jersey after scoring a TD ❤️pic.twitter.com/VsiGdur2C7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2023

Allen has 34 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns on the season, once again providing Herbert with a slippery and explosive target in the receiving game. Allen's run-after-the-catch skills have been on display for quite some time.

While he isn't the fantasy football superstar he used to be, Allen's steady, veteran presence has been a Godsend for a team looking at turnover in the coming months and years in regards to the offensive skill positions.

First-round rookie WR Quentin Johnston out of TCU was expected to be a go-to guy for Herbert this season but has just six catches and 44 yards to his name so far.

In the early going on Monday night, the Chargers remained tied with the visiting Cowboys at 7-7 while the second quarter began winding down into its middle stages.