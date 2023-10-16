On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 26-9 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Although the Cardinals actually held the lead at halftime of the contest, the Rams largely dominated in the second half en route to the relatively wide final margin.

After the game, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon outlined some of the mistakes that Arizona made which contributed to the loss.

“First half, we had some chances to maybe put some more points on the board,” said Gannon, per the Cardinals' official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It would have helped us in the second half there. Gave up a field goal at the end of the two minute. I thought they gained some momentum from that. I thought defensively in the first half we played well. The offense probably missed some opportunities in the second half… we've got to coach and play better for four quarters.”

It's been a frustrating start to the season for Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals. The team has yet to see the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray as he works his way back from injury. Instead, it has been Joshua Dobbs who has led the team through the first six weeks. Dobbs completed 21/41 pass attempts for 235 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception on Sunday against the Rams.

Up next for the Cardinals, they will try to get their second win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on October 22. That game is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET from Seattle.