The 2023 NFL season recently wrapped up its sixth week, delivering an exhilarating experience for football enthusiasts. Week 7 is on the horizon, poised to provide even more thrills. Fantasy football team managers might soon be scouring the waiver wire for a potential Wide Receiver. This is especially true with a handful of teams not playing this week. Here, we'll pinpoint several wide receivers worth keeping an eye on in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

This week, we have some exciting matchups, some sleepers, and a few busts to keep an eye on. With six teams on bye, it's going to be a challenging week for fantasy owners, but we're here to help. In this article, we'll be ranking the top 36 wide receivers for the week, with PPR-oriented rankings. So, let's get started. Injuries and bye weeks are hitting every position hard heading into Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's a double whammy at wide receiver. Keep in mind as well that every QB injury also hurts a wide receiver's Fantasy value.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 7 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Picks

Leading the way in our Week 7 PPR rankings is Tyreek Hill, thanks to his impressive performance of 163 yards and one touchdown the last time he played the Philadelphia Eagles. Remember that he'll face an Eagles defense that hasn't been as strong against the pass as they were last season. Not far behind Hill is Buffalo WR1 Stefon Diggs, who is set to perform well against the New England Patriots' coverage unit.

Next, sure, there's a possibility that Davante Adams may not have Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterback when facing the Chicago Bears. Still, even with backup Brian Hoyer potentially starting, Adams should rebound after two challenging games and excel against the Bears' weak secondary.

This week, we should also see Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen, and Amon Ra-St. Brown secure the top WR1 position, as they are all consistent and reliable performers.

Sleepers

Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown has been on a hot streak lately. He has accumulated 16 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. This makes him a dependable WR2 for this week. Meanwhile, rookie sensation Puka Nacua has pleasantly surprised for the Rams, with 11 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. That kind of production makes him a WR3 with upside this week. Chris Olave has also been a steady performer for the Saints, with at least five receptions in each of his last four games. He's a WR3 with a potential upside this week.

Possible Busts

Unfortunately, Jahan Dotson hasn't lived up to expectations this season. This is despite his high snap share. While we still believe he'll have some productive fantasy weeks, it's best to hold off on starting him until he actually proves himself.

As anticipated, Josh Reynolds took a step back with St. Brown returning to full health in Week 6. In addition, with Jameson Williams' role increasing, Reynolds is a risky choice for the flex position when playing against the Baltimore Ravens.

In formats with fewer teams, relying on Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on a consistent basis is becoming increasingly challenging. Sutton managed to score in garbage time in Week 6. However, he's too unpredictable as a fantasy option according to our standards.

Injury Updates

Though wide receivers haven't been hit as hard by injuries as running backs and quarterbacks in the past week, we are still looking at potential downgrades for some players. These include the likes of DJ Moore and Amari Cooper. Additionally, injuries to their quarterbacks could affect Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Calvin Ridley, and Christian Kirk, among others. Keep an eye as well on Josh Allen's shoulder injury. There's a chance it might impact Diggs and Gabe Davis as well.

Strategies for Week 7 Wide Receiver Selections

In Week 7, we face the challenge of having six teams on bye. Again, this leaves us with limited options. Notable players on bye include Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Adam Thielen. Alongside them, we have to consider DeAndre Hopkins, Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson, and Tee Higgins. There are also existing injuries to Justin Jefferson and Zay Jones, which further deplete our wide receiver choices heading into Week 7.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 7 WR Rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, MIA @ PHI (1)

2. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs PIT (2)

3. Stefon Diggs, BUF @ NE (4)

4. A.J. Brown, PHI vs MIA (3)

5. Keenan Allen, LAC @ KC (5)

6. Davante Adams, LV @ CHI (6)

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET @ BAL (8)

8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA @ PHI (7)

9. DK Metcalf, SEA vs ARI (9)

10. Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ MIN (10)

11. Chris Olave, NO vs JAC (14)

12. Puka Nacua, LAR vs PIT (12)

13. DeVonta Smith, PHI vs MIA (13)

14. Mike Evans, TB vs ATL (11)

15. Calvin Ridley, JAC @ NO (18)

16. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs ARI (24)

17. Terry McLaurin, WAS @ NYG (25)

18. DJ Moore, CHI vs LV (17)

19. Zay Flowers, BAL vs DET (19)

20. Marquise Brown, ARI @ SEA (16)

21. Christian Kirk, JAC @ NO (34)

22. Christian Watson, GB @ DEN (20)

23. Jakobi Meyers, LV @ CHI (23)

24. Chris Godwin, TB vs ATL (27)

25. Amari Cooper, CLE @ IND (21)

26. Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs CLE (22)

27. Drake London, ATL @ TB (33)

28. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ LAR (28)

29. Deebo Samuel, SF @ MIN (15)

30. Jordan Addison, MIN vs SF (26)

31. George Pickens, PIT @ LAR (29)

32. Gabe Davis, BUF @ NE (38)

33. Courtland Sutton, DEN vs GB (31)

34. Rashee Rice, KC vs LAC (41)

35. Joshua Palmer, LAC @ KC (30)

36. Curtis Samuel, WAS @ NYG (39)