With new Miami Dolphins receiver Chase Claypool trying to get acclimated to the team, he's already receiving praise from stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle about his attributes.

About Claypool's frame, Hill said during his press conference that the former Pittsburgh Steeler and Chicago Bear “looks like a freaking vending machine out there” according to The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

Waddle spoke to the media as well and was asked about Claypool joining the Dolphins and said that he's eager to see him perform, per NFL.com.

“I told him, he looks like a freaking machine moving out there,” Waddle said. “He's got a big frame, that's one thing that stands out. For his size, he is picking them up and putting them down, so I'm excited to see him play.”

After a stellar start to his career with the Steelers in 2020 where he caught for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns, his output started to regress until he was traded to the Bears in 2022. His time with Chicago was one to forget as this season saw the team make Claypool a healthy scratch in multiple games.

Chase Claypool learning the playbook

It was clear the two parties needed a fresh start from one another and the Dolphins were the team to obtain him. For Claypool, the Dolphins and Bears did a late-round swap of picks in 2025. He was inactive for the Dolphins' game against the New York Giants and his status for their next contest against the Carolina Panthers is still up in the air.

If he does play, one would think it would be limited since he hasn't been brought up to speed yet. Claypool said to the media Wednesday that it is a “complex playbook,” but it won't be long for him to get a grasp on the offense according to Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel.

Chase Claypool on familiarity with w/Dolphins and offense pic.twitter.com/Pulzf1CbX1 — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) October 11, 2023

It's a low-risk move for the Dolphins as for a late-round pick, there is a possibility they can get a solid No. 3 option with size after Hill and Waddle.