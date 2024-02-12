Chase Young got the pressure on Patrick Mahomes early

Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is scoreless through the first quarter, but Chase Young recording the first sack on Patrick Mahomes could prove to be notable as we progress in the game.

Last year against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs famously did not allow a sack against a historic pass rush. Of course, the talk after that was the quality of the turf, which was slippery and was believed by many to contribute to the lack of sacks from the Eagles.

In a close and high-scoring game, the Chiefs snuck out with a win over the Eagles last year. In this year's game, the pass rush will be huge for the 49ers. Chase Young established a rush early, and Nick Bosa also got pressure on the play from the other side.

In Super Bowl 55 between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the pass rush of the Buccaneers stifled Patrick Mahomes throughout the game. If the 49ers can replicate that type of pass rush on this night, it will give Brock Purdy and the offense an opportunity to play with a lead and come out with a win.

The 49ers traded for Young from the Washington Commanders ahead of the trade deadline this season, and while a long-term deal with San Francisco seems unlikely due to the salary cap situation, he could leave a lasting impression by continuing to get pressure on Mahomes. It will be interesting to see if this type of pass rush continues to impact the game for the 49ers.