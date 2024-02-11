49ers' Christian McCaffrey favorite to score first touchdown of Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 58 is moments away from kickoff and now is the time to get the final bets in for sports bettors. One popular bet is who will score the first touchdown of the big game. As it turns out, San Francisco 49ers‘ star, Christian McCaffrey is the favorite choice.

McCaffrey is the favorite to score the first touchdown of the game with +385 odds. He's well ahead of the pack and is a strong choice. Especially considering he finished the regular season with 21 total touchdowns. With that said, here are the other odds available for several players on both teams.

Christian McCaffrey: +375

Isiah Pacheco: +600

Travis Kelce: +650

Rashee Rice: +900

Deebo Samuel: +900

George Kittle: +1000

Brandon Aiyuk: +1100

It's interesting to note that four players on the 49ers pop up on this odds list. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk all have a legitimate chance to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 58. Meanwhile, only three players make the list for the Kansas City Chiefs with Isiah Pacheco, not Travis Kelce, leading the way for them.

With that said, there's a reason why the two running backs are at the top of the list. Both teams would be wise to run the ball and control the clock. The 49ers have relied on the run all season and want to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands. Meanwhile, the Chiefs want to control the clock and not let San Francisco have the opportunity to utilize their high-powered offense.

This should be a fun game. Both teams are hungry and motivated and there are superstars all over the place on both teams. With that said, keep an eye on Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers, as they aim to take down the Chiefs who are on the verge of becoming the next NFL dynasty.