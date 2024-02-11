Watch out for Brandon Aiyuk in Super Bowl 58.

The San Francisco 49ers are out for revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 after the heartbreaking Super Bowl 54 loss several years ago. The explosive 49ers are loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball, with quarterback Brock Purdy leading the way among Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. Making a Super Bowl 58 MVP pick among this embarrassment of riches is certainly easier said than done, but here's why Aiyuk will rise above the other stars and take home the coveted award.

Brandon Aiyuk has been the most clutch player in the playoffs for the 49ers

In the 49ers' first playoff matchup in the Divisional Round versus the Green Bay Packers, Brandon Aiyuk only caught three passes for 32 yards as Brock Purdy was off all night. However, Aiyuk saved the best for last by catching a contested 10-yard slant over the middle on third down to gain a first down and extend the game-winning drive.

In the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, Purdy was once again off to start the game, and the 49ers were down 24-7 at the half. But Purdy's only touchdown in the air was a 6-yard contested throw-and-catch to Aiyuk with 5:17 left in the third quarter. That came about thanks to Aiyuk's jaw-dropping 51-yard reception on a throw from Purdy that bounced off the head of cornerback Kindle Vildor. That touchdown played a key role in the big comeback and 34-31 victory, sending San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk was second on the team in receiving yards after Samuel with three catches for 68 yards and one touchdown against Detroit. Aiyuk's playoff stats so far are not eye-popping (six receptions, 100 receiving yards, one touchdown, 16.7 yards per catch), but his big-play ability and clutch factor have been pivotal to keeping the 49ers' proverbial gold train going.

Aiyuk's elevation and star has been rising all year significantly

Brandon Aiyuk exploded this season with a career-best 75 receptions for 1,342 receiving yards (No. 7 in the entire NFL) and seven touchdowns on 17.9 yards per catch. It's worth bringing up that of those 75 catches, 61 went for first downs. He combines a complete and efficient route tree, strong hands, great acceleration speed, an underrated ability to track and high point the ball in the air, and a clutch gene you cannot teach.

Only eight wide receivers in NFL history have ever won Super Bowl MVP, with the last being Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl 56 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Aiyuk is talented enough to etch his name in history as the ninth wide receiver and second in 49ers history (Jerry Rice) to win the award. Those who have been paying attention to the ascension of Aiyuk wouldn't be surprised if he shines on the biggest stage.

The Chiefs' defense is exhausted

The Chiefs ranked No. 4 in the entire NFL for pass defense in the regular season and have stepped up to the plate in the postseason, beating the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. However, this run has likely taken a lot out of this vaunted defense, so the 49ers will look to take advantage.

The Chiefs may possess the best cornerback duo in the NFL with Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed, but they and Kansas City's defense will have to worry about so many weapons. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle also needing so much attention, Brandon Aiyuk should get opportunities to make plays. Look for him to do just that and win Super Bowl 58 MVP.