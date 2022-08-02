49ers GM John Lynch suffers scary injuries in bike accident

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch might’ve celebrated the Deebo Samuel contract extension a little too much.

The Hall-of-Fame-safety-turned-general-manager told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday that he went for a bike ride following Samuel’s massive $72 million deal to remain with the franchise. Unfortunately for Lynch, he got in a biking accident which caused some facial bruising and turned his press conference into a conference call.

“I had a little biking incident,” Lynch said told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Ironically, right after we finished Deebo, … we went outside and I happened to land on my face.”

John Lynch, a 15-year veteran known for his hard-hitting style, is used to being the one delivering the hits. This time, he came away with injuries. Perhaps it’s because he was haphazardly riding without a helmet.

“Here’s my PSA announcement: I was not [wearing a helmet], and I paid for it,” Lynch added.

Lynch is scheduled to attend the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game and Hall of Fame induction this week to celebrate the induction of Bryant Young and Tony Boselli, but the facial injuries could sideline the Niners’ executive.

“I’m a little bruised up and not interested in becoming a meme going forward, so I’m laying low for a little bit,” Lynch concluded.

That means Lynch should have more time to discuss a Jimmy Garoppolo trade or maybe even get started on the massive Nick Bosa extension that could arrive this offseason or next.

Either way, we expect Lynch to start wearing a helmet on his bike rides moving forward.