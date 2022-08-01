After DK Metcalf agreed to that massive extension with the Seattle Seahawks, it was only going to be a matter of time before Deebo Samuel got the bag. This is exactly what happened on Sunday night as news broke that the All-Pro wide receiver had reached a deal with the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, $73 million extension.

Samuel was obviously delighted with this development and he quickly took to Twitter to share his instant reaction to his huge payday:

Samuel had no words, and instead, the Niners star decided to use a very apt meme to describe how he’s feeling right now. Let’s just say that both Samuel and the 49ers can now breathe a sigh of relief after the impasse has finally ended. It may have been a little bit drawn out, but the important thing is that all’s well that ends well.

For what it’s worth, Samuel’s new deal is virtually identical to that of Metcalf. Both stars agreed to three-year extensions worth $73 million after they went through their own sagas with their respective teams. It’s no coincidence that Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf share the same agent.

For their part, the 49ers successfully secure the future of their franchise with this recent move — the immediate future, that is. San Francisco may have wanted a longer deal in place, which could be why negotiations extended as long as they did. In the end, Deebo got what he wanted, and you can’t disagree that this young man deserves it all.