The 49ers front seven is extremely deep, and Nick Bosa opened up on the havoc that he's creating with Chase Young and Randy Gregory

The San Francisco 49ers cruised past the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 to move into the top seed in the NFC playoff picture, and with each passing week, their defense is getting stronger and stronger. Nick Bosa may be the face of San Fran's defense, but their depth along the defensive line is beginning to become the key to their success when it comes to wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Entering the season, the Niners had quite a bit of depth on their defensive line, but they managed to get even better by adding Chase Young and Randy Gregory to the equation through a pair of trades. While they both are still finding their way in San Francisco's defense, Bosa acknowledged how the amount of weapons the team has allows them to take experiment with some unique looks that they may not have been able to do otherwise.

“I like that. It’s tough without a camp, because over the years I’ve been on the edge so much. It’s a lot quicker and different on the inside, so I’m not super confident about it, but I think if I can continue to get reps and get a better feel for it, I think it can be a really good changeup now that we have guys like Chase and Randy. They deserve opps. It’s good for us.” – Nick Bosa, The Athletic

Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive line rounding into form at the perfect time

Bosa has overcome a slow start to the season to rack up seven sacks over his past six games, and he's getting help from all of his other teammates in the process. Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead have six and five sacks respectively, but perhaps even more encouraging is that Young and Gregory are getting more comfortable in their new squads' defensive system.

For a 49ers squad with Super Bowl aspirations, having the ability to line up several different studs on their defensive line at any point in time is a luxury that not many other teams have. It is certainly helping take attention off of Bosa, and if Gregory and Young can continue to grow into their new roles, San Francisco may just end up becoming the team to beat across the entire league.