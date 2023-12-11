San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper saw what Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf did to open the scoring festivities for Seattle on Sunday — and he made sure he responded in the appropriate way. For context, after scoring his first touchdown of the game, Metcalf showboated by using his American Sign Language skills.

Apparently, Metcalf said “My little dog w-o-o-f” after his 31-yard touchdown.

Obviously, that did not sit well with Pepper. Following the game, the 49ers long snapper went on X (formerly Twitter) to showcase his own ASL skills.

That meant “14, f—– around and found out.” What an absolute menace.

Pepper's trash talk on social media only added salt to the wound after the 49ers dealt the Seahawks their fourth straight defeat. To make it worse, Metcalf was ejected from the game during the fourth quarter after an altercation with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Warner didn't appreciate the Metcalf's tackle after the former intercepted a pass off Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock. The two locked horns before Lenoir stepped in and shoved Metcalf.

Overall, Sunday was a frustrating afternoon for the one-time Pro Bowler, despite starting the festivities in a rather trash talking mood. While he did record a touchdown, he finished the game with just two catches for 52 yards. The 49ers' defense also held him to just five catches.

The Seahawks are sliding in the standings with as they have now dropped to 6-7 on the season. As for the 49ers, they have won five straight games and sit atop the NFC West with a 10-3 mark.