Athletes like Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Peter Wright, Sean O'Malley, and Dennis Rodman have unique hairstyles that make them stand out.

A perfect way for athletes to show their creative and individualistic side is through fashion. Many players dress up in outlandish walk-in outfits or show that side of themselves on social media. It isn't easy for athletes to have a mind of their own since they spend most of their time in team-issued uniforms.

However, some athletes have found a way to make their unique hairstyles a way to show the fans who they are. The originator of this method was Dennis Rodman, but others have joined in recently. Let's look at five of the most unique hairstyles in sports, which include athletes like Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Peter Wright, and Sean O'Malley.

5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Gurriel Jr's nickname, loosely translated to English, is “Pineapple.” When you look at his hair, you can understand why.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr uses a meticulous morning routine to style his hair, usually taking a thick strip of hair and sticking it straight up from his head, with the rest of it closely shaven. You guessed it, it looks like the leaves sticking up from a pineapple.

“I spend a lot, a lot, a lot of time (on it),” he said through Blue Jays translator Josue Peley to The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath. “I have treatments, and I have a routine that I need to keep my hair like that.”

4. Tyger Campbell

Many people remember UCLA's magical Final Four run in the 2021 tournament. It was the first tournament in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 edition.

If you had tuned into that tournament, you may have wondered what was up with the starting point guard's hair on more than one occasion. Tyger Campbell sat out his first season with UCLA after suffering an MCL injury but burst onto the scene in 2020-21.

His signature locks were from the freeform method, where people grow their hair and let it take its natural course. Up to last season, Campbell hadn't had a haircut since he was 11 years old. The point guard went undrafted in 2023, signed with the Orlando Magic for the Summer League, and then went to play in the top-tier men's professional basketball league in France.

3. Peter Wright

Wright may not be well-known by North American sports fans, but he is one of the greats in Europe. The 53-year-old is one of the best dart players, and his style makes him the most recognizable.

He wears unique, colorful uniforms and completes the look by matching his trademark mohawk to match those colors. He has had mohawks in red, green, blue, and other bright colors.

Wright believes it is his version of putting on war paint and going to battle. Dart players may be overlooked as athletes, but no list of unique hairstyles is complete without Peter Wright.

2. Sean O'Malley

O'Malley stands out by being one of the most colorful characters in UFC history. His personality isn't the only colorful thing, as he often comes to fight night with crazy looks in the hair department. O'Malley has a cocky attitude, and his vibrant style is just another thing to make him stand out.

“I think every fight we’ll do something different and have a nice little theme,” O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “It’s something I look forward to, and it’s fun… The fans love it, the media, it’s something to talk about. The last time I did it, the whole fight week was about my hair. It’s something to talk about and just showing some love.”

1. Dennis Rodman

Rodman was the originator of unique hairstyles for athletes. This list wouldn't be complete without the addition of Dennis Rodman.

Athletes in every sport express themselves with their style after many years of trying to blend into the crowd and not distract their teammates. The days of players showing up with short hair, suits, and ties are long gone.

The man who started it all was Dennis Rodman in the 1990s. Rodman marched to the beat of his own drum and had a long list of unique and crazy moments. However, the one way he always stood out above the crowd was his hairstyles.

Rodman dyed his hair fluorescent green in 1993-95 with the San Antonio Spurs. After getting traded to Chicago, he changed it to platinum blonde.

He didn't keep it, as he moved to an all-red hair color with a black Bulls logo in the center of his head. When Scottie Pippen missed the first 35 games of the 1995 season with a foot injury, Rodman dyed the No. 33 in his hair for Pippen's return. He also had times when colored zig-zags were going through his head, rainbow stripes, and, at one point, an AIDS Ribbon during the 1995 playoffs.

