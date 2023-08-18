Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $2.2 million. Nicknamed “Suga,” O'Malley is one of the most popular UFC stars and one of the fastest-rising fighters in the fight scene. The colorful O'Malley squares off in the biggest fight of his life on Saturday, Aug. 19. O'Malley will be taking on Aljamain Sterling, the current champion, for the bantamweight title in UFC 292. Let's take a closer look at Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2023.

Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2.2 million

According to outlets like sportslens.com, O'Malley's net worth before his upcoming big fight is estimated to be up to $2.2 million. This number is sure to rise, especially if O'Malley is able to defeat Sterling in UFC 292.

The majority of O'Malley's income has come from the UFC and other MMA events. Because O'Malley is a relative UFC newbie, he has only begun to fight in headliners and big fights.

O'Malley is also a popular figure in pop culture and social media. His colorful personality — and even more colorful hair — have made him a main attraction and fan favorite.

The fighter's in-the-Octagon style has also garnered him much attention. O'Malley is an aggressive striker who is always going for the knockout punch. One of the sports biggest showboaters in the sport, O'Malley has gained notoriety because of his trash-talking prowess and straightforward approach to interviews. Suga Sean loves to talk trash and mock his opponents in the middle of his fights.

O'Malley also has a YouTube channel with 641,000 subscribers. Sportskeeda.com reports that O'Malley has endorsement deals with Reebok, Venom, Sanabul, Crypto.com, and MyBookieMMA. Those endorsement deals, coupled with his success on YouTube, means the star has likely made a bunch of money outside of the Octagon as well.

Early Days

Born on Oct. 24, 1994, the 28-year-old is originally from Helena, Montana. Sean O'Malley began his fighting career in his home state of Montana, and he also spent his early days fighting in North Dakota.

O'Malley soon fought in Legacy Fighting Alliance, where a highlight knockout on David Nuzzo put him in the spotlight. The bantamweight fighter was afforded the opportunity to fight in Dana White's Contender Series 2. With a first-round knockout over Alfred Khashakyan, O'Malley was awarded a UFC contract.

Sean O'Malley's UFC career

O'Malley made his UFC debut in 2017 in the Ultimate Fighter 26 finale. He won that fight vs. Terrion Ware with a unanimous decision.

At UFC 222, despite a foot injury, O'Malley conquered Andre Soukhamthath in one of his signature wins. He was awarded a Fight of the Night Award.

O'Malley had to take time off from fighting due to a suspension in 2018. He had an anti-doping violation due to ostarine in his system.

In his return from suspension, O'Malley won his first Performance of the Night Award with a victory over Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC 248.

O'Malley is 16-1 (one no-decision) in his MMA career. His lone loss came at the UFC 252 co-main event. O'Malley suffered a drop-foot injury to Marlon Vera in his loss.

O'Malley's most recent fight was a controversial win over Petr Yan in UFC 280. Nonetheless, the win was O'Malley's biggest of his career and a signature fight that put him on the path to being a contender for title bouts.

Now, in UFC 292, O'Malley will get his first shot at a title. He is the underdog against current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.