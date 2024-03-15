South Carolina freshman Collin Murray-Boyles is drawing comparisons to an NBA legend as the Gamecocks inch closer and closer to March Madness. Murray-Boyles is one of the best freshman players in the nation, averaging 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting over 70% from the floor in his last 11 games. His impressive stats plus his hustle and intangibles have fellow Gamecock B.J. Mack comparing him to Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman in comments obtained by CBS Sports
“He's a workhorse. He's always got a knack for the ball. We call him a mini-Dennis Rodman. The ball just naturally seems to find his hands.”
Mack's comments on Murray-Boyles is certainly a high compliment, seeing the fact that Dennis Rodman finished his career with 5 NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls and cemented himself as one of the greatest rebounders and defenders of all time. But, it tracks. Murray Boyles is South Carolina's top defender, per evanmiya.com.
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris spoke highly of his defensive intensity and prowess.
“I'm telling you, defensively is where he really stands out. He's so active. He anticipates at a high level. He's got tremendous feel. Then he's got the athleticism both vertically and from an agility standpoint that allows him to make plays and recover when he makes mistakes typically. He's a high-level player.”
Murray-Boyles's upside is tremendous. He missed the team's first seven games with mononucleosis and didn't start for the team until ten games into the year. However, he quickly caught his tried and has become one of the Gamecock's most impactful players. And his particular skillset will serve the team well as they march toward the March Madness tournament.