A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

UCLA Bruins star Tyger Campbell will be trying his luck in the 2023 NBA Draft. The UCLA basketball point guard announced via his official Instagram account that he will be entering his name into the draft, which likely means that he had already played his final game in Bruins threads.

“It’s hard for me to describe how special my time at UCLA has been. But this has been an incredible ride. It has been an absolute honor to wear the four letters across my chest and be part of this program for five years, Tyger Campbell wrote. “I’d especially like to thank Coach Cronin and our coaching staff for their trust and belief in me the past four seasons. I take a lot of pride in the success we have had, and that’s the result of a lot of hard work and commitment. To my teammates, you guys are the best. Thank you for your tireless support to help me become a better player and person. The friendships I have built here will be some of my greatest takeaways from my time in Westwood. I’m graduating from UCLA and looking forward to the next step in my basketball career. With aspirations to play professionally, I am declaring for the NBA Draft.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyger Campbell started his career with UCLA basketball in 2018 as a four-star recruit out of La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. He originally intended to join the DePaul Blue Demons but withdrew his commitment from the Big East program and decided to take his talents to the Pac-12.

In four years with UCLA basketball, Tyger Campbell averaged 11.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.4 rebounds across 133 games.