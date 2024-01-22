George MacIntyre is going to Tennessee.

The Class of 2025 just got another major shake-up in the college football world. One of the top quarterbacks in the class, George MacIntyre, held a commitment ceremony on Monday. The Brentwood Academy star has now officially decided to play for Tennessee, choosing them over LSU and Alabama. Georgia, Michigan, and Clemson were also potential landing spots for MacIntyre.

“I love this state, the fan base, and the coaches. And I will be staying home at the University of Tennessee. Go Vols”

They played a video immediately after MAcIntyre's commitment, and there is no doubt the in-state appeal had a lot to do with his decision to play for the Tennesee football program. At the end of the video, MacIntyre said “Rocky Top, I'm staying home.”

The other top quarterbacks in the Class of 2025 are No. 1 Bryce Underwood, who is headed to LSU and No. 2 Julian Lewis, who just reclassified from 2026 to 2025 and is committed to USC but is taking some visits elsewhere.

MacIntyre will be starting his third year with the Eagles in the fall of 2024, so he is quite a talented player and will be a massive boost to the Tennessee football program going forward.

MacIntyre going to Tennessee seemed to be the most likely destination, especially after Underwood went to LSU and Nick Saban retired from Alabama, causing a bit of a whirlwind in college football.

Nonetheless, George MacIntyre's commitment to Tennessee is a massive step in the right direction for Josh Heupel's program going forward, even with Nico Iamaleava in town.