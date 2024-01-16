USC football commit Julian Lewis, the top football recruit regardless of class, has reclassified to 2025 from 2026. %

Quarterback Julian Lewis, the national's top high school football player regardless of class and a USC football commit, has reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Julian Lewis is a big get for Lincoln Riley and the USC football program, and now he will be arriving a year before anticipated. Lewis spoke about the decision to reclassify.

“I have been blessed to have two good seasons under Coach Joey King and I have confidence that after this coming season I will be ready to compete at the next level,” Lewis said, via Thamel.

Lewis plays for Carrollton High School, and as mentioned, he believes that his coach Joey King will have him ready to play at the college level by 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Lewis can earn the starting role with USC football under Lincoln Riley in his first year. He will be 17 at the time, and it will be a big test for him to play against Big Ten opponents at that age, if he is able to earn the starting quarterback role at that time.

It will be another highly-touted quarterback for Riley, who is no stranger to coaching those. Caleb Williams is just departing for the NFL this year. The team success that Riley hoped to achieve with Caleb Williams did not come, as the Trojans missed out on the College Football Playoff. He hopes to reach new heights with USC next season, and when Lewis joins the program in the 2025 season.