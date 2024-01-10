Nick Saban is reportedly retiring following a legendary career with Alabama football in a shocking decision.

Nick Saban is reportedly retiring from head coaching, Chris Low of ESPN reports. Saban was a legend with Alabama football and led the program to six championships.

Saban, 72, has been with Alabama since 2007 as the head coach. He had already established himself as a respected coach at the college football level prior to joining the Crimson Tide, but Saban reached new heights in Alabama.

Nick Saban: An Alabama football legend

The program won nine SEC titles in addition to the aforementioned six national championships under Saban. Alabama became one of the most dominant college football programs in the nation after Saban took over. According to Field Yates, Saban has recorded a 199-23 record over the past 16 years, which is a spectacular .896 winning percentage.

He has a legitimate argument to be referred to as the greatest college football head coach ever. Many people around the sports world have already shared reactions to the news of his retirement.

“On Nick Saban, there was a bit of quiet chatter this could be coming, but when it does, it's still a stunner. The unexpected domino that falls means some big time program is losing its coach who didn't have any idea that was even possible. An all-time legendary run in T-Town,” Scott Van Pelt of ESPN wrote.

As Van Pelt mentioned, there had been rumors about Saban's potential retirement. For the most part, though, the rumors were shot down over the past few weeks.

Had Alabama won the championship this season then Saban's retirement decision may have been more expected. Since they lost in the College Football Playoff to Michigan, however, many fans expected Saban to return and try to win it all next year.

In the end, Nick Saban has earned the right to retire whenever he wants, and he seemingly felt that now was the best time.

Congrats to Saban on a truly memorable career.