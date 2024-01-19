Julian Lewis is committed to USC football, but he is still exploring his options.

Deion Sanders has done a lot of good things since becoming the head coach of the Colorado football team. Most importantly, he made the Buffaloes relevant again. Colorado was the talk of college football last season, especially at the beginning of the year when they got off to a 3-0 start. The Buffaloes were ranked in the top 25, and people actually wanted to come out and watch Colorado play football. The on-field results didn't end up being there last year, but fans still have faith. One thing that Sanders does need to improve, however, is recruiting.

Colorado football currently has the #106 recruiting class in college for the 2024 cycle, according to 247 Sports. Those that pay attention to recruiting know that you never want to have to click “load more” when you're looking for your favorite team in the rankings. Buffaloes fans have to click load more twice. The 2024 class has just six commits. One of the things that Sanders is supposed to be the best at is recruiting, but so far, we haven't really seen it. The on-field results likely need to get better before the best of the best consistently want to come play for Sanders.

Sanders and Colorado are making a push for one of the best players in the 2025 class, however. The kicker, though, is that he is already committed to play for USC football. This player is five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is currently ranked as the #9 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #4 QB and the #3 player in the state of Georgia. He current attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He recently committed to play for the Trojans, but it seems like recruitment is far from over as he has scheduled a visit at Colorado, and also a few other schools.

“The No. 4 QB in the Class of 2025 Julian Lewis (USC commit) has scheduled visits for Auburn, Colorado, and Georgia,” 247 Sports said in a tweet.

One commitment could flip the momentum of a recruiting class, and getting a guy like Julian Lewis would be huge for Colorado and coach Prime. The 2025 cycle is early, and getting a five-star right out of the gate would be a tremendous start to this cycle for the Buffaloes. After the recruiting class that they put up for the 2024 cycle, they need something like that to boost the momentum. It will be difficult, however, as he will also be visiting Georgia and Auburn. Plus, he is already committed to USC. There is a chance these visits don't really mean a lot to him.

Next season will be a big one for the Colorado football team. They finished in last place in the Pac-12 this past season, but next year will be their first season in the Big 12. Making a bowl game is the expectation for Sanders and the Buffaloes in year two.