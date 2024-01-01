What a start for the freshman.

With Joe Milton opting out of the Citrus Bowl against Iowa, it was talented freshman Nico Iamaleava who finally got to get his first-ever start for the Tennessee football program. Against a tough Iowa defense, Iamaleava wasted no time making himself known across the country.

He had a pair of rushing scores in the first half and then another in the third quarter and a passing score in the fourth quarter as Tennessee dominated Iowa from start to finish. As a result, former Tennessee football star Hendon Hooker, who is in the NFL now with the Detroit Lions, was more than impressed with Iamaleava's performance:

‘8 is The Chosen One'

🎱 is The Chosen One — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 1, 2024

That is some huge praise for Iamaleava in his first start with the Vols, and they cruised to a 35-0 shutout of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Iamaleava finished the day with three scores on the ground and 151 yards and a touchdown passing as well in an all-around effort.

The Nico Iamaleava era is officially underway for Tennessee. The true freshman 5⭐️ QB runs in for his first collegiate rushing touchdown to give the Volunteers a 7-0 lead over Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 🌬️pic.twitter.com/5emDBDqD5t — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2024

Nico Iamaleava is the real deal for Tennessee

The five-star QB and No. 2 signal-caller in the Class of 2023 stepped in and had no problems leading them to victory in the bowl game. And, that is a huge boost as they begin the offseason and aim to compete in the SEC next season and beyond.

Iamaleava didn't just do it with his legs, either. He also made some nice passes that showed his talent with his arm and his awareness in the pocket.

Nico Iamaleava has 4 TD’s on the day and Tennessee fans can head into the offseason with optimism about the future of this offense. Really nice performance pic.twitter.com/4lKwoRjvOC — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 1, 2024

Vols fans have every reason to be excited about Nico Iamaleava. He handled Iowa’s defense better than anybody has all season. Impressive debut. — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) January 1, 2024

Nico Iamaleava runs in another score from 3 yards out. 14-0, Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/mMtgqEdmoN — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) January 1, 2024

Even with Milton leaving for the NFL Draft, the future is as bright as ever at the quarterback position for the Tennessee football program, and Nico Iamaleava is a name college football fans will hear a lot in 2024.