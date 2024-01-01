With Joe Milton opting out of the Citrus Bowl against Iowa, it was talented freshman Nico Iamaleava who finally got to get his first-ever start for the Tennessee football program. Against a tough Iowa defense, Iamaleava wasted no time making himself known across the country.

He had a pair of rushing scores in the first half and then another in the third quarter and a passing score in the fourth quarter as Tennessee dominated Iowa from start to finish. As a result, former Tennessee football star Hendon Hooker, who is in the NFL now with the Detroit Lions, was more than impressed with Iamaleava's performance:

‘8 is The Chosen One'

That is some huge praise for Iamaleava in his first start with the Vols, and they cruised to a 35-0 shutout of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Iamaleava finished the day with three scores on the ground and 151 yards and a touchdown passing as well in an all-around effort.

Nico Iamaleava is the real deal for Tennessee 

Volunteers, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Nicholaus Iamaleava Tennessee

The five-star QB and No. 2 signal-caller in the Class of 2023 stepped in and had no problems leading them to victory in the bowl game. And, that is a huge boost as they begin the offseason and aim to compete in the SEC next season and beyond.

Iamaleava didn't just do it with his legs, either. He also made some nice passes that showed his talent with his arm and his awareness in the pocket.

RECOMMENDED
Iowa Tennessee prediction
Iowa vs. Tennessee prediction, odds, pick, for Citrus Bowl

Griffin Conant ·

Josh Heupel, Kirk Ferentz, Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Tennessee vs. Iowa bold predictions for Citrus Bowl

Shane Shoemaker ·

Tennessee QB Joe Milton has opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton opting out of Citrus Bowl gives Nico Iamaleava first career start

Matt Wadleigh ·

Even with Milton leaving for the NFL Draft, the future is as bright as ever at the quarterback position for the Tennessee football program, and Nico Iamaleava is a name college football fans will hear a lot in 2024.