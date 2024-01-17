Kendrick Perkins gives a veteran his just due, as 76ers beat the Nuggets

Joel Embiid took center stage on Tuesday night, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a hard-fought 126-121 win against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. His magnificent, statement-making outing included 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, in what was a highly-anticipated showdown with Nikola Jokic.

But Embiid was not single-handedly responsible for Philly's big victory. Tyrese Maxey was one assist shy from a double-double and Tobias Harris went 8-of-10 from the field (24 points). And even still, there is a 76ers player who might be getting overlooked.

2008 NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made sure to shine the spotlight on the team's unsung hero. “{Nicolas} Batum don’t get talked about enough!,” he posted on X during the game. “He bring so much to a team that don’t show up in a Stat Sheet. All Contenders need them a selfless player like Batum!!! Carry on…”

The 35-year-old forward finished with a modest eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and four rebounds in 35 minutes, but it was his stalwart defense and hustle that elicited strong reactions like the one from Perkins. Most notably, he tracked down a Jamal Murray drive late in the fourth quarter and recorded an absolutely ferocious block (one of two). Batum even took a few seconds to bask in the remarkable play.

The 16-year veteran is long-removed from his prime, but he is still impacting games with his efficiency, defensive instincts and underrated passing. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are obviously integral to the 76ers vying for an NBA championship this year, but it is guys like Nicolas Batum who can often be the X-Factor in a postseason series.

The French native was certainly a difference-maker versus the Nuggets and will continue to be a player worth monitoring in this pivotal campaign for Philly.