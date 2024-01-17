Joel Embiid outshined Nikola Jokic as the Sixers defeated the Nuggets in an instant classic.

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-13) played the Denver Nuggets (28-14) in a highly anticipated showdown. The first matchup of the season between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic was a masterful game that the Sixers won by a score of 126-121.

Let’s break down the latest chapter of the Embiid-Jokic story.

76ers player notes:

Joel Embiid: 41 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 13-20 FG shooting

Embiid led the charge for the 76ers on offense, tallying 14 points and five assists in the first quarter alone, but did not have his best defensive showing in this one to start. Although he showed more attentiveness in the paint and on the glass as the game went on, Denver did a lot of early damage.

On offense, Embiid was brilliant all night. He imposed his will through easy-looking jumpers from all over the court. His playmaking was pristine, tallying a career-high seven assists in one half and reaching 10 early into the second half. He also took very good care of the ball, making good passes while limiting his bad ones. When the lights shone brightest in the fourth quarter, he once again came through with big-time buckets.

Tyrese Maxey: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 9-20 FG shooting

Maxey hit the behind-the-back pass a bunch to set up Embiid in this game, partly as a result of how often they went to two-man sets. The smaller half of Philly's two-man attack was superb, scoring in efficient zones and coming up with big buckets time after time. He did most of his scoring in the first half but was important down the stretch, as well.

Nuggets player notes:

Nikola Jokic: 23 points, 19 rebounds, 3 assists, 11-20 FG shooting

Big Honey — a nickname we should collectively use more, by the way — did a great job turning missed shots into points by running tip drills down low. He showed his unreal touch by getting the ball to go in despite the chaos on top of making some beautiful post-up jumpers. His playmaking didn’t pop on the stat sheet, though he still made countless nice reads to retain flow in the offense.

His inability to manufacture enough offense for his team late in the game, however, proved costly. Denver had just 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Game recap:

1st half

There was genuine concern that some of the main players would not be able to go in the latest 76ers-Nuggets clash. While Philly did have lots of injuries to De'Anthony Melton and numerous bench players, the stars of the show were active. The significance of this matchup was not lost on Philly. Every player knew it was a chance to make a statement, though they also knew it would not be easy to make.

Last season, the Sixers defeated the Nuggets behind a monster performance from Embiid and a smart tactical decision from Doc Rivers to have P.J. Tucker guard Jokic with Embiid as the roamer. This time, Tobias Harris played the role of Tucker. Philly did its very best to keep those alignments, sometimes at the sacrifice of taking a few moments to get into it. Denver tried hard to force switches off the ball to gain more favorable matchups but Phill stayed disciplined.

On offense, Maxey and Embiid went right into their two-man game. Maxey hunted drives down the middle of the floor while Embiid flashed some jumpers. The Nuggets came out shooting well themselves, though, leading to a high-scoring start to the game. Batum hit another one of those insane no-dip threes as both sides exchanged blows.

Furkan Korkmaz saw first-quarter minutes with the 76ers' bench so depleted. The Nuggets played copycat and, for a few possessions until Jokic subbed out, had Gordon on Embiid and Jokic roaming off of a wing, either Nicolas Batum or Marcus Morris Sr. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley made himself a bigger fan favorite by playing well against Denver, scoring eight quick points.

The 76ers' second unit committed fouls repeatedly, including Morris having three. The dam of points was busted wide open by this point, as each team had crossed the 50-point mark with eight minutes left in the half. The scoring cut off a bit as both sides started getting foul-happy.

The Sixers switched Batum onto Jokic for the few minutes Murray was out during the second quarter before moving him back when he subbed in. Jokic's glass crashing continued to punish Philly but the Sixers returned the favor by pushing the pace as often as they could, leading to a pair of throw-ahead lobs for buckets that put them ahead.

The game was tied at 78 apiece at the break.

2nd half

The scoring picked up right where it left off, thanks in part to a spectacular grift from Embiid where he got Michael Porter Jr. to foul him on a three. He then assisted Maxey for one off of the right wing, bringing himself to the brink of a double-double. Assisting Oubre on a corner triple got him there.

The 76ers looked to make rebounding a bigger priority after Jokic secured a whopping seven offensive rebounds by himself in the first half. He still got them but it was a much-needed adjustment that still paid off here and there. The Wells Fargo Center was ready to explode with a fast break bucket that would have put them up by double figures but Denver snuffed out the threat. Harris and Batum showed some serious hustle on ensuing fast breaks from the Nuggets, adding to the playoff-like environment of this game.

The offense from the 76ers started to fall apart and grow slower as the third quarter went on. They just took their time getting into sets and too often settled for tough shots. Emviid even committed his first turnover of the game on a bad pass that Jokic tipped away. Then he committed another on a bad pass to a cutting Korkmaz. Denver took the lead heading into the final quarter.

Harris provided pivotal scoring to start the fourth quarter but it was offset by brutal defense and rebounding on the other end. Miscommunications in rotations and a lack of a nose for boards allowed the Nuggets to increase their slight advantage. Morris pulled the Sixers even again with a four-point play as Embiid came back in — as did Jokic. To retake the lead, Maxey hit Embiid on a fast break with a full head of steam going at Jokic, who the big man side-stepped to lay it up.

Beverley closed the game in place of Oubre, leaving the Sixers smaller but with some more steadiness and aggression at the point of attack. Embiid broke out the DX chop after an and-one jumper from the left elbow, pumping just once. He then drained a three over Jokic's head to give the 76ers an eight-point lead. The 76ers forced a shot-clock violation on the prior possession amid a 16-2 run that started to turn the tides to the home side.

The Nuggets ended several possessions with Jokic triples. Though the looks were good, they didn’t do the trick. The Sixers went into a cold spell of their own before Batum swatted a Murray layup and Embiid drew a foul (on the ground) to pad the lead, though just by one more point.

Despite Philly’s huge fourth quarter, things remained interesting. Porter hit a three and Embiid was whistled for a foul on another one of his threes. MPJ hit all three of the freebies, bringing the 76ers lead to just four. Maxey was fouled and hit just one foul shot before a KCP triple rimmed in and out. Game over.

Random tidbits:

The Sixers' depth is being pushed to its limits with Melton being ruled out for the next few games and Robert Covington, Jaden Springer, Mo Bamba and now Danuel House Jr. all dealing with something as well.

What an effort from Maxey to get the ball off the backboard.

The 76ers are back in action on Friday against the Orlando Magic.