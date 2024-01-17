Joel Embiid said that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the NBA but he is working tirelessly to achieve that title himself.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid's case to be considered the best player in the NBA is as good as anyone's. But the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is not one to openly make that case. In his eyes, it's a title he has yet to earn.

After playing a spectacular game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a Sixers win, Embiid and Jokic shared a hug and a quick chat. He revealed that he told Jokic that he was the best player in the league, a stance he vocalized ahead of the game. The status of reigning champions makes it clear to him that his fellow superstar center is the top dog right now.

“I just told him he’s the best player in the league… He won a championship, that’s the best team in the league, and he’s the Finals MVP. I just told him keep going, see you in 2 weeks.” Joel Embiid on what he said to Nikola Jokic 🗣️pic.twitter.com/3GQybtBwzq https://t.co/34blQLZjDo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2024

“It's funny because [on] Twitter, they have a war going on between Philly fans and Denver fans. And it's funny because both of us, it's just like, ‘Who cares? We just wanna play basketball and win some games,’” Joel Embiid said. “But he deserves it until you knock him down. That's the best team in the league and he's the Finals MVP. So, until someone else takes that away, then you can claim that. But then again, I also believe in myself, so I'll keep it at that. I just gotta get there.”

Translation: Joel Embiid believes he is good enough to do what Jokic did and earn the title of best player in basketball by leading his team to the championship. He just needs to bring it to fruition.

The 76ers don’t look like title favorites to most, though Embiid has remained adamant that any team with him on it has a chance. He and his team saw the Nuggets as a measuring stick to see how well they stack up with the best of the best. The measurement shows that Philly can absolutely hang with the best of them.

Despite not having De'Anthony Melton and numerous other bench players, the Sixers dominated the fourth quarter and went on to win on the second night of a back-to-back. Embiid tallied 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and nine assists and Tobias Harris had 24 points on 8-10 shooting while handling the physical aspect of guarding Jokic, bodying him up in the halfcourt almost every possession.

Embiid has a history of going off for big games against Jokic. But beating the best still isn’t totally enough to be the best. The championship journey is the ultimate test — and it's the one Embiid and the 76ers strive for.

“I don't think I care what people decide who's the best,” Embiid said. “I know I want to be the best and I know I'm gonna do whatever it takes to be the best.”

The dedication Embiid has is apparent in the work he puts in on the floor. Yet again, despite finding an MVP-level form years ago, Embiid continues to get better. He keeps scoring at rates that outpace his minutes and has flaunted improved playmaking chops at every turn this season. Using his skills to win at the highest level (or even beyond the second round) will bring attention to the marvelous feats he can reach on the hardwood, rather than silly stuff like if he intentionally misses games against good teams.

“You gotta be able to win as a team and you gotta do the best job possible to make sure that you put yourself and the team in the best position possible to win,” Embiid said. “It seems like if you wanna be the best, you gotta win no matter what's around and no matter who's around. You gotta find a way to win. So, that's my goal.”

Nikola Jokic didn’t outright reciprocate the “best player” title for Joel Embiid but he did previously oint to him first when he was asked for his top-five players in the league (excluding himself). The respect between the two stars is ironclad. But so is the dedication both of them have to win.