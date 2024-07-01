When the Los Angeles Clippers released a statement explaining the departure of star wing Paul George, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the nine-time All-Star will be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Lo and behold, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported at around 3 AM midnight ET that George has agreed to join the 76ers on a four-year deal worth $212 million — blowing the Clippers' standing offer out of the water.

The news of George's move broke with nearly everyone stateside having already hit the sack. Even 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who signed his much-awaited five-year, $204 million deal on Monday morning, was seemingly unable to stay awake long enough to catch his team's addition of George in real time.

“Hollon Wait what I miss! Yall know I go to sleep early! 👀😂,” Maxey hilariously wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Of course, the 76ers franchise certainly kept Tyrese Maxey on the loop all throughout Sunday; following an agreement with the blockbuster free agent that they saved their cap space for in Paul George, finalizing Maxey's extension was always going to be priority number one. But Maxey, like most of those who reside in the United States, was getting some much-needed rest for the busy week that lies ahead.

It's interesting how the news of a blockbuster move for George always seems to break hours past midnight. Back in 2019, the Clippers' acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and George was reported around three o'clock in the morning as well. George appears to be a member of the late-night crew through and through, but now, he could at least rest easy knowing that he maximized his financial gain in his move to the City of Brotherly Love.

76ers are loading up

The 76ers were the busiest team at the start of free agency. Armed with cap space and two foundational superstars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers were always going to be one of the most enticing teams to sign with this offseason. Surely enough, they pulled off a move for Paul George, arming them with the necessary two-way star to compete with the other Eastern Conference powerhouses. But they did not stop there.

Philly also retained Kelly Oubre Jr. on a bit of a bargain contract, signing him to a two-year, $16 million deal after a strong 2023-24 season with the 76ers. Moreover, the 76ers signed Eric Gordon, fulfilling the Daryl Morey quota of a former Houston Rockets player, and then the team also brought back Andre Drummond on a two-year, $10 million contract to give the team a strong backup center for Embiid and a rock-solid starting option for when Embiid needs to rest.

As things stand, the 76ers only have seven players who are guaranteed to be on the opening night roster (Embiid, Maxey, George, Oubre, Gordon, Drummond, and 2024 first-round pick Jared McCain). Paul Reed and Ricky Council IV's team options haven't yet been picked up by the 76ers. Reed could be a trade chip now that Drummond has the backup center role on lock, but which helpful player could the 76ers actually trade for using his contract worth $7.7 million?

Adding Council's contract would give the 76ers around $9.6 million to work with. That salary filler plus draft capital could, perhaps, net the 76ers someone like Ayo Dosunmu (will the Chicago Bulls sell?), Gary Payton II, or maybe even old friend Matisse Thybulle. Perhaps the 76ers could snag Kelly Olynyk to give the team some more frontcourt depth and versatility, or maybe even Jordan Clarkson to give the team a microwave scorer spark plug off the bench with some playoff experience.

How does Philly stack up against the rest of the East?

The top of the Eastern Conference is shaping up to be the most stacked it has been in recent memory, with as many as seven teams fancying themselves as a true contending team. Of course, the reigning champion Boston Celtics remain the heavy favorite to come out of the conference, but teams such as the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic are all looking to make some noise. The Miami Heat can never be counted out as well.

But the 76ers should be among the best teams in the conference, health permitting. Paul George is as good of a plug-and-play superstar as it gets, as he flourishes as a high-level complementary player who can make threes, create offense, and defend great perimeter players. They have shooting up and down the roster. Tyrese Maxey is only getting better. Joel Embiid is good for 30 points or more every single night.

If there is something to add for the 76ers, it's another 3 and D wing or two just to up their resistance against the other superstars residing in the East.