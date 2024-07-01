With NBA Free Agency getting underway, it has been reported that Paul George is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Clippers due to lack of progress in negotiations, via Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers' offer remains at three years, while Paul George is asking for four years, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

With the latest developments, the Clippers have confirmed that George will be leaving the franchise by releasing a statement. The statement emphasized a lack of progress and significant gap in negotiations with George. It also said that the franchise explored opt-in and trade scenarios, but it would have left the Clippers in a restricted situation when it came to the new CBA. The Clippers also emphasized the age of their roster had George been retained.

“Heading into this offseason, our roster was constructed three great players 33 and over, two of whom could become free agents,” the Clippers' statement said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “We wanted to retain them on contracts that would allow us, under the constraints of the new CBA, to continue building the team.”

It is clear that the Clippers were conscious of George's age, citing it in the statement. The team was very competitive last year, and at times looked like one of the best teams in the NBA. Ultimately, it did not work out as the Clippers lost in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks.

How far apart were the Clippers and Paul George?

The Clippers addressed how long they negotiated with George and the distance they had in the end.

“We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart,” the Clippers said, according to Youngmisuk. “The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul's decision to look else where for his next contract. We explored an opt-in and trade scenario, but it would have left us in a similar position under the new CBA, with very little asset value to justify the restrictions.”

As noted, the gap presumably was that the Clippers did not want to offer a fourth year, while George would not accept anything less. Presumably, George is likely to end up with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers can afford to sign George without a sign-and-trade, with the other main contender being viewed as the Orlando Magic, who already signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Clippers will look to build around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, and it will be interesting to see who they add in the coming days. There has been speculation that DeMar DeRozan could join Kawhi Leonard and James Harden with the Clippers. Only time will tell.